Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac Issue Hilarious Warning for Wrexham Commentary Debut

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac warned Sky Sports to have a “bleep button” ready for when they commentate the Red Dragons’ bout with Swansea City on Friday evening.

The celebrity duo are taking their talents to the booth for the all-important Welsh derby, set to unfold under the lights at the STōK Cae Ras. As if the rivalry between North and South Wales wasn’t enough reason to tune in to the clash, Reynolds and Mac now are adding a bit of flare—and a lot of unknowns—to the match as they commentate all the action.

“As with our decision to take over Wrexham five years ago, we genuinely have no idea how this is going to go, but we will give it our best,” Reynolds and Mac said.

“Neither of us have called a sporting event of any variety, let alone a sport we basically learned the rules of five years ago. Either way, it will be another unpredictable day at the Racecourse and we can’t wait. We’re grateful to our partners at the EFL and Sky Sports, the latter of which we hope is ready with the bleep button.”

How U.S. Fans Can Listen to Reynolds and Mac Commentate Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob Mac’s commentary is available in the U.K. and the U.S. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Although Reynolds and Mac are partnering with the U.K.’s Sky Sports for the one-of-a-kind broadcast, there is still a way for fans across the pond to hear their live commentary. Those in the United States can tune in on Paramount+ once the game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Both Sky Sports and Paramount+ will have regular coverage of the match commentated by Daniel Mann and Andy Hinchcliffe, as well as an alternative broadcasted titled, Live From Wrexham with Rob and Ryan.

The co-owners, who took over Wrexham for $2.5 million in 2021, will provide what promises to be chaotic and entertaining coverage of the match, perfect for Wrexham fans throughout the United Kingdom and the United States.

Wrexham Hungry for Revenge Against Swansea City

The pressure is on Phil Parkinson to lead Wrexham back to winning ways. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Getting up for a match against Swansea should not be a problem for Wrexham, who come into the fixture desperate for a win after suffering back-to-back defeats to Chelsea in the FA Cup and then Hull City in the Championship.

Plus, the Red Dragons will be out for redemption after they allowed their bitter rivals to claim a last-gasp 2–1 victory in the reverse fixture back in December. Dropping more points to Swansea will not only hurt the club’s pride, but also harm its Championship playoff push.

Phil Parkinson’s men have dreams of securing their fourth consecutive promotion and a place in the Premier League next season, but they need to qualify for the playoffs first. They currently sit in the sixth and final spot, but Southampton and Derby County are only three points back.

Wrexham have little room for error moving forward, and dropping points to their rivals in front of a home crowd and with Reynolds and Mac on the call will be a bleak situation on all fronts—one the Red Dragons will hope to avoid.

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