Reported Sunderland striker target to join Championship rivals

Looks like we can cross another name off the list of potential Sunderland striker signings.

Sunderland can cross one striker off their wanted list, with Aston Villa ace Cameron Archer set to join Middlesbrough.

Archer had been mentioned even before Ellis Simms left as a potential striker target for Sunderland this month, with him unable to make an impact at Villa following a loan move to Preston last season.

That prompted Villa to send him out again to get some football, and it is Middlesbrough who have won the race for him.

Craig Johns of the Gazette has confirmed Archer will be on Teesside today to complete a medical and sign on loan for the rest of the season.

There could be a positive knock-on effect for Sunderland, though, with Middlesbrough now unlikely to assert pressure on the Ross Stewart situation in January.

Middlesbrough have been credited with the strongest interest in Stewart in January, but they will now likely wait until the summer to move on that should the Scotsman’s contract situation still be at an impasse.

Sunderland have also reportedly ruled out a return for Nathan Broadhead and have an interest in Nottingham Forest’s Sam Surridge. Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris has also been watched by Sunderland scouts very recently.

Tony Mowbray, meanwhile, has said Sunderland will be scouring the world for a striker reinforcements, not just those in England or Premier League loan deals.

“It has to fit the criteria of what we need,” he said. “If we need an out-and-out number nine then that's what we need and we'll be looking really hard, but the net has to go a lot further than just the Premier League.”

