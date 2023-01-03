Skip to main content
Sunderland battling La Liga side to sign midfielder - report

Sunderland battling La Liga side to sign midfielder - report

Sunderland have reportedly watched Chilean youngster this season, but could be beaten to the punch by Real Valladolid.

Sunderland are scrapping it out with Spanish side Real Valladolid for Chilean midfielder Williams Alarcon, according to the latest reports.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who has two full caps for Chile, has made a serious impression at Unión La Calera, and El Portal Deportivo report they are expecting him to leave for Europe soon.

He has a release clause in his deal which can be triggered for €1.5m (approx. £1.3m) and Sunderland are believed to have sent scouts to watch him.

However, La Liga side Real Valladolid are currently in pole position to land the midfielder, with Sunderland more focused on striker reinforcements in January.

Sunderland are keen to spread their nets wide when it comes to recruitment, and have already dipped into the Central American market to land Costa Rican winger Jewison Bennette.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"Recruitment now is a worldwide issue,” boss Tony Mowbray said in November. “It's good that we are in the market for South American players - if you look at the makeup of our board, we have South American influence in there. Recruitment is quite interesting and exciting.

"I don't think we are in the market for the stereotypical British-type players that cost over-the-odds, but let's see what the window brings.”

Sunderland are quite well-served, numerically at least, in central midfield although they do look a little short on natural holding players. 

Read more Sunderland coverage

Williams Alacron
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland battling La Liga side to sign midfielder - report

By Michael Graham
Amad Diallo celebrates Sunderland goal against Millwall
Sunderland Nation News

‘I see Amad’s value’ – Man Utd boss confirms January plans for on-loan Sunderland star

By Michael Graham
Jonson Clarke-Harris Sunderland interest
Sunderland Nation News

EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland taking keen interest in League One striker

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation Opinion

Is the current Sunderland team the club's best footballing side in decades?

By Michael Graham
Amad Diallo Sunderland Blackpool
Sunderland Nation News

Blackpool ace predicts Sunderland promotion push: 'They're a very good side'

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms during Sunderland win at Stoke
Sunderland Nation News

Frank Lampard admits there is no plan for Ellis Simms to be involved for Everton

By Michael Graham
Chris Rigg
Sunderland Nation News

'Every chance' 15-year-old could have made Sunderland debut at Blackpool

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland in 'no rush' to sell Ross Stewart as contract talks continue, says Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham