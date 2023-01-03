Sunderland battling La Liga side to sign midfielder - report

Sunderland are scrapping it out with Spanish side Real Valladolid for Chilean midfielder Williams Alarcon, according to the latest reports.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who has two full caps for Chile, has made a serious impression at Unión La Calera, and El Portal Deportivo report they are expecting him to leave for Europe soon.

He has a release clause in his deal which can be triggered for €1.5m (approx. £1.3m) and Sunderland are believed to have sent scouts to watch him.

However, La Liga side Real Valladolid are currently in pole position to land the midfielder, with Sunderland more focused on striker reinforcements in January.

Sunderland are keen to spread their nets wide when it comes to recruitment, and have already dipped into the Central American market to land Costa Rican winger Jewison Bennette.

"Recruitment now is a worldwide issue,” boss Tony Mowbray said in November. “It's good that we are in the market for South American players - if you look at the makeup of our board, we have South American influence in there. Recruitment is quite interesting and exciting.

"I don't think we are in the market for the stereotypical British-type players that cost over-the-odds, but let's see what the window brings.”

Sunderland are quite well-served, numerically at least, in central midfield although they do look a little short on natural holding players.

