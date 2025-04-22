Sunderland Receive Huge Fitness Boost Ahead Of Playoffs With Three Players Returning From Injury
Great news for Sunderland as three injured players are looking likely to return to full fitness just in time for the Championship playoffs. The Black Cats have struggled with injuries all season but fortunately reports are suggesting Dennis Cirkin, Romaine Mundle and Dan Ballard could all be fit very soon.
Sunderland are very much off form at the moment losing their last three games. With a playoff semi final on the horizon a big boost is certainly needed. First team players being available for selection is exactly what Regis Le Bris' side needs right now.
Dennis Cirkin suffered an injury away at Coventry in early March, the fullback has been crucial to The Black Cats when fit and will most certainly be starting in the playoffs if he is fit. It is expected the defender will be part of Le Bris side heading to Oxford on Saturday so if he can avoid reinjury will be part of the Black Cats Playoff push.
Dan Ballard is one of the best defenders the Championship has to offer but has not featured as much as expected for Le Bris this season. He has only played 19 times this season despite his talent. He picked up an injury in February and hasn't been fit since. Sunderland Manager Le Bris is hopeful he will be fit for the final game of the season against QPR and furthermore the playoffs.
Finally, Romaine Mundle, One of Sunderland's most exciting players, has suffered serious injury problems this season. With seven goal contributions so far, Mundle is a key player for the Black Cats and could be crucial to winning the playoffs in May. Le Bris has said he expects the player to be back for the playoffs
With these three first team players returning, Sunderland will be getting excited for a possible promotion to the Premier League