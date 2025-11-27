Sunderland AFC hosts AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, Nov. 29, for the 13th round of the Premier League.

The Wearside team is currently in seventh place in the table with 19 points after 12 games. The away side, meanwhile, is in eighth place with the same number of points.

Regis Le Bris's men have a record of five wins, four draws and three losses, exactly the same as Bournemouth.

Surprisingly, the Black Cats were defeated by Fulham 1-0 last weekend, causing them to lose fourth place in the league.

However, fans of the Lads have reasons to be positive heading into this match against the Cherries.

Sunderland Fans Will Love This Promising Stat Before Bournemouth Match

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Despite the parity in points and results between the two squads, Sunderland appears to have a slight advantage. In six Premier League games at the Stadium of Light this season, the Cats are unbeaten with three wins and three draws.

Le Bris's side will look to extend this six-match streak, which began with a win over West Ham United on Aug. 16.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth has taken only five of a possible 18 points from all its away matches this season.

The Cherries are on a negative run of four winless matches when playing away from home. Their last away win was on Aug. 30 in a Premier League game against Tottenham.

