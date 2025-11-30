Tyler Adams Makes USMNT History With Premier League Wondergoal
Tyler Adams scored the second longest Premier League goal ever by a U.S. men’s national team player in Bournemouth’s 3–2 loss to Sunderland.
Saturday’s affair saw two of the best stories so far this campaign clash at the Stadium of Light. The Cherries were primed for a big victory on the road after two goals in 15 minutes. The Black Cats eventually responded to keep themselves in the European places, but Adams still made history along the way.
The USMNT midfielder scored the second Cherries goal in the first half with a long-range wondergoal in the 15th minute. Bournemouth repelled a Sunderland corner routine as the rain poured down on Wearside. A costly turnover set Adams on his way looking to kickstart a counter-attack, but he had other ideas in mind.
Adams, right on the edge of the centre circle, saw Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs off his line and unleashed a perfectly weighted effort. The goal was measured at a staggering 47.4 yards out—the second longest scored by a USMNT player in the English top flight. His goal also overtook Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison who scored from 38.6 yards in the north London derby just last weekend.
The Longest Goal Scored by a USMNT Player in Premier League History
Adams’s goal stands as the longest range goal in over a year in the English top flight since Moisés Caicedo scored from 55.2 yards, ironically enough, against Bournemouth. Though, Adams didn’t even come halfway close to matching the record.
Former Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard holds the record for longest goal scored by a USMNT player at 100.8 yards.
Howard scored from inside his own penalty area back on Jan. 4, 2012 against Bolton Wanderers at Goodison Park. The American goalkeeper cleared a back pass and inadvertently scored one of the longest goals ever in the Premier league. A wicked bounce combined with intense winds lofted the ball over Bolton’s Adam Bogdan.
Funnily enough, that’s not even the longest goal scored in the Premier League.
Asmir Begović, formerly of Chelsea, holds the record with a 101-yard strike when he was representing Stoke City in 2013.
At least Adams gets to say he’s got the record for longest outfield USMNT player. Plus, his goal against Sunderland might just stand as the longest scored this season.