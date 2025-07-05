Former Sunderland Star Jobe Bellingham’s Reunion With Real Madrid's Jude Cancelled Due to Suspension

At the end of the day, former Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham will not be able to play against his brother Jude in the match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid in the Club World Cup.

A few weeks ago, Jobe Bellingham's departure from Sunderland was made official, as he left for Borussia Dortmund in exchange for around €33 million.

Since then, and with few games played for his new team, the academy graduate of the Black Cats has made headlines for his immediate impact on the German side.

With Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid ready to compete for a spot in the semifinals, many were hoping to see the Bellingham brothers face off, but it won’t be possible.

Former Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham's reunion with Real Madrid's Jude cancelled

Jobe Bellingham will not take part in the quarterfinal clash between Dortmund and Real Madrid in the Club World Cup because the Englishman is suspended.

The former Sunderland player was suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. After being cautioned in the previous match against Monterrey, Jobe lost the chance to face the Merengue squad.

Therefore, fans will miss out on the anticipated sibling showdown, as Jude, on his part, will indeed start for Real Madrid.

Jobe will have to serve a one-match suspension, so if Dortmund advances to the semifinals, where they would face PSG, the 19-year-old midfielder would be eligible to play in that potential match.

In a pre-match interview ahead of Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham said, laughing and ironically, that his brother’s absence is good news for the Spanish side, as the Germans would be weaker without Jobe.

Real Madrid’s number 5 also added: "Jobe's suspension? Well, yellow cards and suspensions are a common theme with us (laughs).”

