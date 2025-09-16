Every Canadian Player in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League
When the winning team lifts the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League trophy, many of its players will look to a quick transition to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
For players from those host nations, the 2025–26 European seasons mean that much more, with hopes of building form and confidence heading into the tournament, and what better way to do that than a deep run in Europe’s top club competition?
With the UCL set to kick off its second season in the league format, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the Canadian players participating in the competition.
Jonathan David (Juventus)
- Home: Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, Sporting CP, Pafos
- Away: Real Madrid, Villarreal, Bodø/Glimt, AS Monaco
Jonathan David has had plenty of shining moments in the Champions League with Lille, but he will look to write more history when he plays his first UCL matches with Juventus.
After signing with the Italian giants as a free agent following Canada’s disappointing run at the Concacaf Gold Cup, he has quickly risen to an important role in the side, battling for playing time with Dušan Vlahović.
The 25-year-old Canadian scored against the highly touted likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and even Juventus last season, and should be the starting striker to begin the competition.
Through his first three games with the Bianconeri, David has a goal and an assist, helping the team to an undefeated three matches to start the season, good for second in Serie A.
In the league phase, he will come up against the power that is Spain’s Real Madrid, as well as two Canadian teammates, Tani Oluwaseyi and Tajon Buchanan in a road matchup against La Liga’s Villarreal.
Juventus have not won the Champions League since 1996, and if they manage to this time, it’s likely the Canadian will play a central role.
Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)
- Home: Chelsea, Club Brugge, Sporting CP, Union Saint-Gilloise
- Away: Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Pafos
Alphonso Davies has not played a match since injuring his ACL with Canada in the March Concacaf Nations League final, but is expected to return in the fall. Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has said that he could be included in the national team’s November camp.
Once he returns, he will look to establish himself as a key player in Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich lineup and get up to speed for some highly anticipated league phase matches. Among the opponents is a matchup against fellow Canadian Promise David, who stars with UCL debutants Union Saint-Gilloise on January 21.
Davies has had some of his most memorable moments in the Champions League, starring against Chelsea and Barcelona in their run to the 2022 UCL title. This time around, he hopes to help Bayern advance further than their quarterfinal exit in the 2024–25 season.
It will be a testing window outside of Union as well, with Bayern set to face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal.
Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi (Villarreal)
- Home: Manchester City, Juventus, Ajax, Copenhagen
- Away: Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, Pafos
Villarreal are back in the Champions League, and they’re bringing a pair of Canadians with them in winger Tajon Buchanan and striker Tani Oluwaseyi.
Buchanan has been a critical player for Villarreal through the season so far, and made headlines across Europe with his hat-trick against Girona earlier in the season. He is in form as well, with eight goals in his last 13 matches between club and country, and will continue to play significant minutes.
Meanwhile, Oluwaseyi is still settling in with the Spanish side, having recently arrived from MLS club Minnesota United, where he scored 10 goals and provided eight assists to earn him the move overseas.
All eyes will be on their matchup with Juventus on Oct. 1, as they take on Jonathan David, but it will be a testing schedule outside of the Italian giants as well, as they will face Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, among others.
Promise David (Union Saint-Gilloise)
- Home: Inter Milan, Atalanta, Marseille, Newcastle United
- Away: FC Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, PSV Eindhoven, Galatasaray
Promise David will make his Champions League debut this season. That qualification was a significant reason for him to stay with Union Saint-Gilloise, despite receiving offers from abroad, after scoring 19 goals to lead them to their first Belgian Pro League title in 90 years.
While David has started the season with injuries and fitness issues, he has kept up his goalscoring as a super-sub, netting two goals in just 198 minutes, while also settling into being a regular call-up to Marsch’s Canadian men’s national team.
Union face a challenging road ahead in the Champions League league phase, facing Davies’ Bayern Munich, as well as Inter and Newcastle United, among others. Still, the towering 24-year-old is ready for the challenge.
“It’s not a lucky draw [facing Bayern Munich] that’s going to be a tough match, but if you told me two years ago that I would get to play Bayern Munich, I wouldn’t even laugh at you, I would just say get out of my face,” he told the Northern Fútbol Podcast about getting the matchup with Davies.
“I just think it’s nice that we have so many Canadians in the Champions League. The fact that we have so many in that competition shows how much we’ve grown as a nation.”
Union open their debut UCL campaign against PSV Eindhoven on Sept. 16.