Impossible December and a Favourable Start - Sunderland's Premier League Fixtures Revealed

After eight long years of absence, Sunderland have finally returned to the Premier League. Today, the fixtures for the upcoming season were announced, and there are some very interesting periods.

Sunderland fans were hoping for a big six side on the opening day, preferably on the Friday night eight o'clock slot; however, a home fixture against West Ham on Saturday, three o'clock on the 16th August, will begin Sunderland's tenure in the top flight.

This is followed by newly promoted Burnley at Turf Moor, Brentford at home, then Crystal Palace away, which, on the grand scheme of the Premier League, is quite a nice start to the season. It grants a great opportunity for the Black Cats to continue their momentum into the Premier League and get some early points on the board in their bid for survival.

Unfortunately, the festive period appears worrying for Regis Le Bris' side. At the start of December, the Mackems travel to Anfield and the Etihad back to back in only three days. This is followed by the return of the Tyne and Wear derby as Newcastle visit the SOL, Brighton away, then Leeds and Manchester City at home, round of the month.

Sunderland will be happy with any points during the month of December as they have one of the toughest runs the top flight has to offer. There is currently no scheduled Boxing Day or New Year's Day games; however, that is subject to change closer to the date. Leeds at home on the 27th may be moved to Boxing Day, depending on the Premier League's decision.

The return of the Tyne and Wear Derby is something Mackems are either looking forward to or dreading. As previously mentioned, Newcastle visit Wearside in December on the 13th, and the return fixture at St James Park is on the 21st March.

The final four fixtures for Sunderland aren't too concerning. Wolves away, Manchester United at home, a trip to Everton's new ground on the penultimate day, and closing out the season with Chelsea at home. If the Black Cats have something to play for in these final fixtures definitely have the potential to pick up some big points.

For the full fixture list click here.

Read More: