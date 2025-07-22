Arsenal Move Could Deny Sunderland Striker Signing as Fabrizio Romano Drops Transfer Update

Arsenal are close to sealing Viktor Gyokeres' signing, forcing Sporting CP to accelerate move for Almeria's Luis Suarez, a Sunderland target.

The Portuguese club have sped up negotiations with the Spanish side to finalize Suarez's signing in recent hours, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old striker is also a target for Regis Le Bris' side, as reported by Sunderland Echo. Therefore, it seems the Black Cats will once again miss out on one of their attacking targets.

Romano also reported that Viktor Gyokeres remains Arsenal's priority signing, which has pushed Sporting CP to urgently seek a replacement.

Arsenal move could deny Sunderland striker signing as Fabrizio Romano drops update

"Understand talks between Sporting and Almeria for Luis Suarez have accelerated in the recent hours!", Romano began explaining.

"Agreement close for the striker to join Sporting with final details to be sorted this week. Almost there," he added on his Twitter (X) account.

🚨🟢⚪️ Understand talks between Sporting and Almeria for Luis Suárez have accelerated in the recent hours!



Agreement close for the striker to join Sporting with final details to be sorted this week.



Almost there. ⏳🏁 pic.twitter.com/4Dr7WBzfS3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2025

Unfortunately, this is not the first time this summer that Sunderland have been beaten in the race to sign a striker.

It was recently reported that Newcastle have stepped up their efforts to sign OGC Nice's Evann Guessand (24), who was also linked to the Black Cats.

And just like with Luis Suarez, this "transfer hijack" is the result of a domino effect caused by another Premier League club.

While Guessand is Newcastle's response after Liverpool secured the signing of Hugo Ekitike (pending official announcement), Suarez's potential move to Sporting is the Portuguese club's reaction to Gyokeres' likely arrival at the Emirates Stadium.

To these two cases, we must add that of Armand Lauriente (26), who, after traveling to England for his medical and contract signing with Sunderland, ended up returning to Italy after his transfer collapsed, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Read More: