Welcome to our Sunderland transfer news live for Tuesday, July 15th. Below, all the latest information about the transfer window.

Sunderland have already begun their preseason with a 4-0 victory over South Shields at 1st Cloud Arena. It was the opportunity to see Habib Diarra (21) debut in the Black Cats' jersey.

Regis Le Bris emphasized that these commitments aim to develop connections between new players and the rest of the squad.

Meanwhile, rumors about potential new signings for Sunderland continue to emerge, and here we bring you the latest updates in our live blog for the day.

Sunderland Transfer News LIVE: Tuesday, July 15

Sunderland compete with Manchester United and other clubs for Senne Lammens

According to information from GVA, Senne Lammens (23), Belgian goalkeeper for Royal Antwerp, is of interest to Sunderland.

The mentioned outlet explains that Antwerp want to make a profit from Lammens and are willing to let him go.

Galatasaray are pushing to sign him, but Manchester United, Leeds United, and the aforementioned club Sunderland are also in the race.

Sunderland are interested in Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, Sunderland have shown interest in signing Colombian center-back Jhon Lucumi (27) from Bologna.

The journalist explains that the defender has a release clause that expires this Wednesday, so the Black Cats' board might choose to wait and seek an agreement afterward.

Sunderland join West Ham and Brentford in race for Amir Richardson

According to information from La Repubblica, Sunderland are interested in signing Amir Richardson, a 23-year-old midfielder who plays for Serie A side Fiorentina.

The aforementioned outlet claims that besides the Black Cats, Brentford are another Premier League club that want to sign the Moroccan player, and they even already made approaches to the Italian team's management when they negotiated for Michael Kayode (21) in January.

Sunderland and Brentford aren't the only English clubs interested, as West Ham United are also interested.

Sunderland challenge Arsenal for Bilal El Khannouss as West Ham circle

According to information from L'Equipe, Sunderland are one of the clubs interested in signing Leicester City's Bilal El Khannouss (21). The French outlet adds that they aren't the only interested club, as AS Monaco and West Ham would also be looking to sign the young midfielder.

A few weeks ago, Africa Foot reported that Arsenal were the club leading the race to sign the Leicester City player, but there hasn't been a recent update on this.

