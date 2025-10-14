Chelsea Player's 'Chaotic' Admission Fuels Sunderland Transfer Speculation

Sunderland signed Marc Guiu from Chelsea on loan during the summer. The Catalan forward even played three games for the Wearside club, scoring a goal in the Carabao Cup.

However, following Liam Delap's injury, the Blues decided to cancel the loan of their young forward and recalled him to rejoin their squad.

Guiu, 19, therefore left the ranks of Sunderland to return to Chelsea. Regis Le Bris's team ultimately reinforced themselves with Brian Brobbey, who arrived from Ajax for a fee of around £17.4 million.

In a recent interview, Guiu spoke about the experience he had with the Wearside club, amid rumors linking him with a return to the Stadium of Light.

Chelsea's Marc Guiu 'chaotic' admission fuels Sunderland transfer speculation

Speaking to RTVE (words transcribed by Sunderland Echo), the Chelsea forward described the experience as "chaotic," although he expressed being motivated to return to Stamford Bridge.

We initially decided to go to Sunderland with great enthusiasm and excitement to get some minutes in the top flight and get some experience. In the end, there was an injury, and I had to return to Chelsea, now with great enthusiasm and training hard every day. Marc Guiu

Guiu described himself as a person who faces any circumstance with positivity, noting that he is focused on enjoying every moment.

It was all a bit chaotic, but in the end, I'm a person who faces everything with the utmost positivity. And that's how I faced it, now enjoying every moment, because a footballer's career is short. And that's what I'm doing, enjoying every moment that life gives me. Marc Guiu

The Catalan forward went further and assured that his goal is to be successful at Chelsea. A few days ago, GiveMeSport reported that Guiu would be considering returning to Sunderland in January, since his frustration over the lack of minutes at Chelsea has led him to desire a positive return to the club.

His recent statements could be a cold splash of water on these rumors.

