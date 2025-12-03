How to Watch Leeds vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
Consistency will ultimately determine how far this Chelsea team can go under Enzo Maresca this season, because they proved last week that their apex will allow them to thrive against Europe’s best.
The Blues are unbeaten in seven games since losing at home to Sunderland, and although they were unable to reduce the deficit on Premier League leaders Arsenal at the weekend, the nature of their performance, having lost Moisés Caicedo to a red card in the first half, highlighted their impressive evolution with Maresca in charge.
Animosity with Leeds United dates back to the 1960s, when they were competing for First Division glory, and the 1970 FA Cup final, which was won by Chelsea after a replay, ranks among the most infamous matches in English football history.
Elland Road will be expecting a thunderous showing from Daniel Farke’s out-of-form Whites under the lights, with Chelsea hoping to avoid a loss of points that’d stifle the momentum they gained from last week’s work.
Here’s how you can tune into Wednesday’s Premier League clash across the globe.
What Time Does Leeds vs. Chelsea Kick Off?
- Location: Leeds, England
- Stadium: Elland Road
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Kick-Off Time: 8.15 p.m. GMT / 3.15 p.m. ET / 12.15 p.m. PT
- Referee: Darren England
- VAR: Paul Howard
TNT Sports usually pick up the broadcasting rights to midweek Premier League fixtures, but this round of games will be shown on Sky Sports. Chelsea’s trip to Leeds is being broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, and you can also catch the contest on one of your devices via Sky GO and NOW TV.
In the United States, Peacock is the only streaming avenue. Canadians have the option of DAZN or the Fubo Sports Network, including FuboTV.
Caliente TV and FOX One are your routes if you’re tuning in from Mexico.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, FOX One
What’s Next for Leeds and Chelsea?
This has been regarded as a decisive period for Farke, and if his team lose back-to-back games at Elland Road in the space of four days, the German may well be packing his bags come Sunday morning. After Chelsea’s visit, they face Liverpool at home on Saturday evening.
The Blues, meanwhile, are on their travels again for what could be a tricky Premier League outing away at Bournemouth. The Cherries are out of sorts at the moment, but they’re more than capable of upsetting Maresca’s side at the Vitality.
The following Tuesday, Chelsea fly to Bergamo for their sixth Champions League outing of the league phase against Atalanta.