Sunderland are still looking to reinforce their attack before the current transfer window closes, but the latest reports on a target are not encouraging.

Despite the Black Cats imposing good offensive football in their 3-0 victory against West Ham, the press continues to link them to various forwards.

Recently, Sunderland have been linked again to Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu, although it is most likely the Ghanaian will stay at the Championship side.

Furthermore, in the last few hours, it was reported that the Lads have shown interest in Marseille's Jonathan Rowe, and it is regarding this player that there is an update.

Fabrizio Romano drops Sunderland transfer blow for 39-goal winger

According to information from Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland-linked Jonathan Rowe has agreed on personal terms with Serie A side Bologna.

Rowe, 22, was placed on the transfer list by Olympique de Marseille due to an indiscipline issue that also involved the Frenchman Adrien Rabiot.

Following this, reports from RMC Sport indicated that Sunderland were interested in the English winger.

Well, it seems Bologna acted faster, and have already agreed a contract with the Ligue 1 forward.

Bologna have agreed personal terms with Jonathan Rowe, and deal now close with Olympique Marseille. OM want package close to €20m, no chance for loan. Negotiations underway. Fabrizio Romano

Throughout his career, and according to data from Transfermarkt, Rowe has accumulated 39 goals and 19 assists in 149 matches, considering all competitions and divisions.

To tell the truth, Sunderland are not in such urgent need to reinforce their wingers, as during pre-season, and in the match against West Ham, both Simon Adingra and Chemsdine Talbi left good impressions on Regis Le Bris and his staff.

Therefore, if everything progresses well between Marseille and Bologna, Sunderland and their fans can say goodbye to the idea of having Rowe in their team.

