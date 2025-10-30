The big surprise of the Premier League have made a strong impact this season, making it clear that they did not get promoted just to survive in the most competitive league in the world, but to compete for the top positions.

Sunderland, despite the departure of one of their young talents, Jobe Bellingham, have managed to maintain a positive performance in the Premier League, where they are currently fourth with 17 points in 9 matches played.

Regis Le Bris has done a remarkable job and, looking at the squad he built, Sunderland are positioning themselves as strong candidates to fight for UEFA Champions League spots. Despite the departure of Bellingham, who is currently going through a moment of uncertainty in his career.

Borussia Dortmund Are Considering the Departure of Jobe Bellingham

The performance of the English midfielder has not been as expected by his current team, Borussia Dortmund, who are thinking about an imminent exit for the player, and one of Europe’s giants are already following him closely.

Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay €50M, as confirmed by Fichajes.net. Despite his current poor form, he is still considered a young talent with a promising future.

Jobe Bellingham is one of the names most talked about in the upcoming winter transfer window. The young Borussia Dortmund midfielder is on Manchester United 's priority list, which is already considering an offer of around €50 million (£44m) for his services.



Sunderland are not seen as candidates to go after Jobe Bellingham again, as both the player and the club seem to be on different paths regarding their objectives.

The player is looking to follow in the footsteps of his brother Jude Bellingham, a current Real Madrid player, while Sunderland are focused on building a long-term project that can put them on the map not only in England but also in Europe.

For Dortmund, the potential that the player showed during his time with the Black Cats still leaves them uncertain about whether they should keep him or not. At 20 years old, he has a special talent, and as time passes and he gains experience, he could become an important player who can bring creativity to the German team.

His future is still not completely defined, as several big teams in Europe are following the former Sunderland player, and a significant offer could take Jobe Bellingham out of Germany in a possible return to the Premier League.

