Aston Villa vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester United’s inconsistencies will be put to the ultimate test when they visit in-form Aston Villa on Sunday.
Last Monday’s chaotic 4–4 draw with Bournemouth highlighted the best and worst of the unreliable Red Devils, who thrice surrendered leads in the eight-goal thriller at Old Trafford. The stalemate means United have won just two of their last seven matches and are without a clean sheet since the beginning of October.
Ruben Amorim will be demanding a more composed and assured performance from his players against the Villans as they look to close in on the top four, but overcoming red-hot Villa, especially on their own patch, will be a stern test of their credentials.
Unai Emery’s men are brimming with confidence after nine consecutive wins in all competitions. Six of those triumphs have come in the Premier League, lifting Villa up to third and within striking distance of top spot. At Villa Park, they are on a run of nine straight victories, and will be determined to make that ten on Sunday.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s full guide to the clash.
What Time Does Aston Villa vs. Man Utd Kick-Off?
- Location: Birmingham, England
- Stadium: Villa Park
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 21
- Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Michael Oliver
- VAR: Peter Bankes
Aston Villa vs. Man Utd Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Aston Villa: 0 wins
- Man Utd: 4 wins
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
Aston Villa
Man Utd
West Ham 2–3 Aston Villa - 14/12/25
Man Utd 4–4 Bournemouth - 15/12/25
Basel 1–2 Aston Villa - 11/12/25
Wolves 1–4 Man Utd - 8/12/25
Aston Villa 2–1 Arsenal - 6/12/25
Man Utd 1–1 West Ham – 4/12/25
Brighton 3–4 Aston Villa - 3/12/25
Crystal Palace 1–2 Man Utd – 30/11/25
Aston Villa 1–0 Wolves - 30/11/25
Man Utd 0–1 Everton – 24/11/25
How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Man Utd on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Sky GO, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
United States
NBC, Telemundo, Peacock
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
FOX One
Aston Villa Team News
There will be no reunion with United for Jadon Sancho, who is ineligible to face his parent club on Sunday. Another loanee, Harvey Elliott, is struggling with illness, but was unlikely to be involved as he’s frozen out.
Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings are both missing in defence for Villa, meaning a place in the XI for ex-United defender Victor Lindelöf, while Ross Barkley is injured in the engine room. Evann Guessand is also unavailable after he received a late call up to the Ivory Coast squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Emiliano Martínez, who was sent off in his last match against United, should be available in between the sticks after missing the last two games, but he remains a slight doubt this weekend.
Aston Villa Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Aston Villa predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Lindelöf, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins.
Man Utd Team News
United’s squad is one of those most affected by AFCON in the Premier League, with three of their squad having departed for the tournament. Their right-hand side will have to be reinvented after the exits of Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, while Noussair Mazraoui’s absence limits Amorim’s defensive options.
Casemiro will be a notable absentee in the midfield on Sunday as the Brazilian serves a one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards in the Premier League. Manuel Ugarte is expected to replace his fellow South American.
Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire remain missing in the backline, meaning another potential start for Ayden Heaven after three successive outings for the 19-year-old.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa
Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Aston Villa (3-4-2-1): Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Cunha, Mount, Šeško.
Aston Villa vs. Man Utd Score Prediction
Visiting Villa Park is one of the toughest trips in Europe right now and United will be hard-pushed to get anything from Sunday’s game. Emery’s side are well organised, confident and efficient in the final third, making them favourites for the upcoming duel.
United have been alarmingly inconsistent this term and might struggle to create opportunities without their turbo-charged right-sided duo of Mbeumo and Amad. The two have been involved in 11 goals this season and will be sorely missed.
Prediction: Aston Villa 2–0 Man Utd