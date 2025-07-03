Official: Sunderland Sign 16-Year-Old Midfielder With 'Industrious Playing Style'

Sunderland continue making moves this summer transfer window, having just made official the signing of a young midfielder.

Recently, the press has been full of news about the Black Cats, and ever since Regis Le Bris' side secured promotion to the Premier League, they haven't stopped working seriously on squad building.

Just days ago, the signing of Habib Diarra (21) from RC Strasbourg was made official, and hours ago, it emerged that Sunderland have also agreed a deal for Noah Sadiki (20).

Not satisfied with this, the club has now officially announced the signing of a youth-team midfielder.

Sunderland sign 16-year-old midfielder Matthew Burns

Sunderland officially announced on their website the signing of Matthew Burns, a 16-year-old midfielder arriving from Northern Ireland's Coleraine FC.

Burns joins the team as a first-year scholar and will play for Fin Lynch and Jordan Moore's Under-18 side in the 2025-26 season.

In their statement, the club described Burns as a midfielder with an industrious playing style, highlighting his other qualities:

Operating primarily as a box-to-box midfielder, Burns is renowned for his industrious playing style, ability to break up play and relentless work ethic.

His maturity on and off the ball has already seen him recognized at both club and international level.

It's worth noting that while Burns will initially strengthen Sunderland's U-18 team, he has already made his senior debut for Coleraine FC in the NIFL Premiership.

Additionally, Matthew has represented Northern Ireland at the U-17 level. A very interesting signing that we're sure will make waves in the coming years.

This makes it clear that Sunderland's board aren't just thinking about the immediate future (as we might believe with signings like Diarra or Sadiki, who, despite being very young, arrive to immediately help the club's Premier League return).

The Lads are also demonstrating their commitment to strengthening their academies and cultivating talent for future seasons.

We will see if Sunderland can find that balance between signings for immediate impact and for the long term.

