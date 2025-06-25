Report: Sunderland Target £38.5M Chelsea Defender in Bold Summer Move

Sunderland will have to strengthen with authority to compete in the Premier League, and have now been linked to a Chelsea defender.

The Black Cats will play in the first division of English football after completing a historic campaign in the Championship, defeating Coventry in the semifinals and Sheffield United in the grand final of the promotion playoffs.

For this reason, the sporting direction of the Lads have gotten to work and have several important signings in their sights.

One of the areas to reinforce is defense, and Sunderland have not only been linked with players like Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (27) or Liverpool's Joe Gomez (28), but it has now also been reported that they are interested in a Chelsea center-back.

Sunderland linked to Chelsea defender Axel Disasi

As we can read in the Sunderland Echo, Sunderland have shown interest in the signing of Chelsea defender Axel Disasi (27).

The French center-back spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, but has a contract with the Blues until summer 2029.

The cited outlet explains that the Black Cats' interest would be to sign him, in the same way, on a loan basis.

Axel Disasi has been linked with a return to Aston Villa, but Sunderland are also reportedly monitoring his situation. Valued at £38.5million by Chelsea, a loan move has been mooted. Sunderland Echo

Disasi was considered one of France's biggest prospects in his position when he played for AS Monaco, before being bought by Chelsea for €45m.

Last season, Disasi played 13 Premier League matches with Aston Villa, and in the Champions League, he made three appearances.

The Frenchman is far from his best level, but it's likely that in a new environment where he has regularity, he could rediscover his best version.

The cited outlet notes that Chelsea value the player at £38.5m. However, Transfermarkt gives him a market value of €22m, that is, around £18.7m.

Read More: