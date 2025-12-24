Chelsea Receive Major Double Injury Boost for Aston Villa Clash
Chelsea have received a big double injury boost ahead of their clash with in-form Aston Villa—flying winger Estêvão and striker Liam Delap are available after respective layoffs.
Enzo Maresca’s side continue to frustrate with their inconsistent form. They can be sublime one moment—beating Barcelona 3–0 in the Champions League testament to that—but more than ordinary the next—a 3–1 trousering at relegation-threatened Leeds United as far as you need to look on that front.
Injuries haven’t helped Maresca, who has missed talisman Cole Palmer for a significant chunk of the season. Indeed, Chelsea’s bristling No. 10 is still having his workload managed by the man tipped to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City once the six-time Premier League winner rides off into the sunset.
The prickly Italian, who has delivered some cryptic messages in recent press conferences that have suggested he’s displeased with aspects of the club’s ownership, has also been without breakthrough star Estêvão for Chelsea’s last couple of games, while Delap’s been in and out of the side after picking up issues of his own—a shoulder injury sustained against Wolves his most recent tale of woe.
The good news is both are back to face Aston Villa, who recently chalked up a 10th win in a row—the first time they’ve achieved that for 111 years.
“Estêvão and also Liam Delap, they are both back,” Maresca told the assembled journalists in his latest scrum on Wednesday. “We didn’t know exactly how long Liam would be out for but he is back on Saturday, and we are happy to have both available.”
Maresca Refuses to Discuss Semenyo Transfer
One other major talking point from Maresca’s briefing was when he was quizzed about Chelsea’s reported interest in Antoine Semenyo. It emerged on Tuesday that the Blues, who spent big on Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens in the summer, had enquired about the possibility of getting a deal done for the 25-year-old—only to find the Ghana international is already in advanced talks with Manchester City.
Maresca was first asked to confirm whether the interest was real before the conversation was swiftly moved on to whether or not a new winger is on the agenda. Inevitably, his reply was frugal and he instead intimated he’s more than happy with the players already at his disposal.
“I’m focused on Aston Villa,” he chuntered in an attempt to take things in a different direction. “I’m not focused on players that can arrive, players that can leave. The only focus for me at this moment is the Aston Villa game. I think that for sure it will be a tough game, because they are doing fantastic, and we need to be focused on that.”
“Again, I know that I need to repeat every press conference exactly the same, but before Newcastle I spoke about my relation with the club, and I said that it’s good,” he offered by way of a tangential explanation when specifically asked about a new wide player.
“I spoke about Estêvão and Delap back, and now I need to repeat. Before Newcastle I said that I’m in love with the squad we have, and I don’t think we need to do something. But again, the next one I will answer the same question again.”
If that repost doth butter no parsnips for those in attendance, his rather obvious musing that Chelsea “need to do their best” to beat Villa, third in the table and playing their way into title contention with every passing week, will certainly not have helped.