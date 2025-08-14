Sunderland have completed an astonishing total of 11 signings during the current transfer window, and it appears they won't stop there.

While the latest news surrounding the club has focused more on players already in Regis Le Bris' squad, such as Dan Neil (23), Trai Hume (22), or Jenson Seelt (22), there are also reports of potential new signings.

Just a few days ago, Raheem Sterling (30) was again linked with the Black Cats, but that's not what we'll discuss today, as there have been no new updates in that case.

From Germany, a Sky Sport reporter has confirmed Sunderland's ongoing interest in a Bundesliga player.

Sky Sport reporter confirms Sunderland's interest in Bournemouth transfer target

Sky Sport journalist Patrick Berger confirmed that Sunderland are indeed interested in signing winger Amine Adli (25).

In addition to Bournemouth, Sunderland are also still interested in Amine Adli.



The Bayer Leverkusen player had already been linked with the Black Cats this same summer, but until now, there had been no updates on the matter.

In fact, Berger's report specifically states that alongside Bournemouth, Sunderland also have an interest in Adli, with the Cherries being the team most strongly linked with the Moroccan in recent days.

On 2nd August, we reported that TEAMTalk claimed Sunderland, Wolves, and West Ham were interested in the 25-year-old winger, with the Cats being one of the 'most active' clubs in this transfer race.

According to this latest cited outlet, Adli's priority is to make the jump to the Premier League. We'll see which team ultimately secures his signature.

