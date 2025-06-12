Sunderland Battles Celtic for 'Exceptional' 18-Year-Old Talent

Sunderland will be linked to multiple names throughout the summer transfer window, since the Black Cats will be playing in the Premier League next season.

In fact, several rumors have already emerged, linking more than interesting players to the English club.

Just yesterday, we reported on Sunderland’s interest in Vladyslav Vanat, Dynamo Kyiv striker who is also wanted by Everton, Fulham, and Leeds United.

Additionally, the Lads are also reportedly keeping an eye on Matthis Abline (22), a forward who plays for Nantes and has attracted interest from Olympique de Marseille, Burnley, Brentford, and Paris FC.

But for now, we’ll focus on an 18-year-old Scottish talent, for whom Sunderland would face strong competition, just as in the previous cases.

Sunderland join Celtic in race for Motherwell talent Lennon Miller

According to the Daily Record, Sunderland have shown interest in signing Lennon Miller, a midfielder who plays for Premiership side Motherwell.

To secure his signing, the Black Cats’ board would have to defeat Scottish giants Celtic, as the Hoops are currently ahead in this race, having approached Miller’s camp weeks ago.

However, the Celtic Park residents wouldn’t be the only ones competing with Sunderland, as per the same source.

The talented teenager has also been linked with a list of European clubs, including Eintracht Frankfurt and Royal Union St Gilloise. Scott Burns, Daily Record

Miller’s contract with Motherwell expires in May 2026, making this the ideal time for his club to sell if they want to avoid him signing a pre-contract in January and leaving for free later.

Recently, Lennon Miller was praised by a Celtic and Scottish football icon, Scott Brown:

His variation of passing is exceptional, he's played at the top level for two years now, and you can see the maturity in his game and the understanding as well. Scott Brown to BBC

It remains to be seen who will secure this clearly high-potential talent. Celtic’s advantage is that they will be playing Champions League football, a major draw for any player.

