Sunderland will have to define the future of several players before the January transfer window arrives and other teams start to express interest.

Last season, players like Dennis Cirkin or Dan Neil were key for the Black Cats' promotion to the Premier League. However, this season their place in the team is not guaranteed.

Neil, 23, was of interest to Everton during the past summer transfer window, but the club's former captain decided to stay on Wearside.

The young midfielder made his Premier League debut against Aston Villa, and the reaction from coach Regis Le Bris could be bad news for the Toffees.

Sunderland boss deals potential transfer blow to Everton

Sunderland drew 1-1 against Aston Villa on Sunday, September 21st at the Stadium of Light, a match in which Neil made his debut in the top tier of English football this season.

After the match, Le Bris praised his pupil, hinting that he is counting on him for the rest of the campaign. "It's really positive," said the French coach, before adding:

And it shows that if you work hard and stay connected with what we are doing, you will have your opportunity. It was the case today, so I'm happy for him.

Also for Riggy (Chris Rigg) and the players who came off the bench and showed their qualities. For the others, it shows that if they stay connected, then they will have the opportunity to help the squad.

Before this match, Le Bris had also commented that, between December and January, when the Africa Cup of Nations takes place, there will be more opportunities for players like Neil, as they could temporarily lose up to seven players.

Le Bris's words make it clear that, little by little, the team's former captain could assume a more relevant role, moving him away from other interested clubs, like Everton.

However, as of now, Neil has not extended his contract with the Cats, and it is valid only until June 2026. Therefore, if Sunderland want to keep him in their squad, they must initiate contract talks soon.

