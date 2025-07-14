Sunderland recently made official the departure of one of their players, which could eventually become a record-breaking signing.

The Black Cats have already started their preseason with a 4-0 victory over South Shields at 1st Cloud Arena.

Meanwhile, the Lads' board continue working hard in the transfer window. In fact, after the signings of Habib Diarra (21), Reinildo (31), and others, the rumors keep coming.

Something that may have gone unnoticed by some is that Sunderland recently confirmed a departure with potential to break records in the future.

Sunderland complete loan deal with potential record-breaking future

On July 6th, Sunderland announced the loan of Adil Aouchiche (22) to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

As specified by the club in their statement, it was the French midfielder himself who requested the move to guarantee playing time.

Regarding this, Kristjaan Speakman said: "Adil expressed a desire to play regularly in January, and we achieved this outcome during his time on loan at Portsmouth."

"This move to Aberdeen will enable him to continue playing games regularly at a progressive Club," he added, also mentioning that the Scottish club will have European participation during the 2025-26 season.

Well, this deal has the potential to break records in the future, as according to the Daily Record, there is a £1.5m purchase option at the end of next season.

If Aberdeen exercise this option, Aouchiche would become the most expensive signing in the history of the Premiership club.

"That is £500,000 more than their previous record signing, which was Paul Bernard for £1m back in 1995," explains the aforementioned outlet.

The French player will also have the opportunity to play in the UEFA Europa League during the 25-26 campaign, as Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup last season.

