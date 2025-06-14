Sunderland, Fulham, and Leeds Among Premier League Clubs Eyeing Ligue 1 Young Star

One of the most important areas to reinforce in any serious football project is the midfield. That's why it doesn't surprise that Sunderland, after promoting to the Premier League, are being linked with multiple midfielders.

Also it must be taken into account that the Lads lost important pieces like Jobe Bellingham (19), who set course for Borussia Dortmund in exchange for €33m.

Tom Watson (19) is another midfielder who left in recent weeks, heading to Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

But it seems that Sunderland won't remain with crossed arms, and recently they've been linked with one of the most promising midfielders in France's Ligue 1.

Sunderland, Fulham and Leeds United interested in Strasbourg's Habib Diarra

In statements to TBR Football, transfer window specialist Graeme Bailey revealed that Sunderland, Fulham, Leeds United, and other Premier League clubs are interested in RC Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra (21).

This came after rumors emerged that Leeds had presented an offer of £22m for the talented Senegalese footballer.

Although, while Bailey denied the existence of an offer, he confirmed the wide interest in Diarra:

Leeds are looking at him. They like him and have enquired and held talks with his camp. However, we can confirm no bid yet.

He had a very good season and a number of Premier League clubs have looked at him. Sunderland, Fulham, Bournemouth, all have done work on him... they are all clearly watching him too! Graeme Bailey

Here, the only strange thing is that teams from the 'Big Six' interested in Diarra aren't cited, because it's a reality that he's more than an interesting prospect.

In fact, Strasbourg shares owners with Chelsea (Blue Co), so it's easy to imagine a transfer to the Blues with some concession to make it easier.

Either way, it's great news that Sunderland are in the mix, and in case of being able to sign him, it would be a definitive table-pounding statement that the intention of the Lads is to be competitive in the Premier League from the first moment. We'll see.

Read More: