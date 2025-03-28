Sunderland Manager Régis Le Bris Addresses Chris Rigg And Jobe Bellingham Transfer Speculation
Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has downplayed speculation linking Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham with summer moves, insisting the focus remains on their development at the club.
Recent reports from Spain suggested Tottenham had submitted a £38 million bid for Rigg during the international break. However, the 17-year-old, who continues to impress for England U17s, has remained fully focused on Sunderland despite interest from several Premier League clubs, including Everton, West Ham, and Manchester United.
When asked about any formal bids or concrete approaches, Le Bris strongly hinted there was nothing in the speculation at this stage.
"Not at all," he responded when asked if he had received any indication of formal interest in Rigg.
"But it's positive for the club, it's positive for Riggy as well because it shows that he did well so far and he's really well connected with Sunderland so for me his main focus will be with us, no worries."
Meanwhile, Jobe Bellingham continues to be the subject of widespread transfer speculation with the likes of Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund after the teenager ahead of the summer window. The 19-year-old has been in impressive form for the Black Cats this season and carried that onto the international stage, registering an assist in England U21s’ 4-2 victory over Portugal.
When asked about Bellingham also being linked with a move, Le Bris added:
"I think they are really mature, they are young but really mature because they didn't show so far any weaknesses about their involvement in the club project."
Sunderland’s head coach continued on the pair:
"I think for young players it's not obvious, it's not easy because if you lose just one second in your mind the consequences on the pitch will be huge and so far they were still connected so they are really impressive."
With the summer transfer window approaching, Sunderland will hope to retain two of their brightest young talents as they continue their development.