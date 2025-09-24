Sunderland to Scout Transfer Target in Aston Villa's Europa League Match

Sunderland still has some pending transfer targets, and they plan to get down to work in the upcoming winter transfer window.

One of the objectives they could not sign was Jhon Lucumi, central defender of Serie A club Bologna. The Italian team remained firm and did not let their player leave despite his own intention to change teams.

Lucumi, 27, has a current contract with his club that extends until June 2027, but according to reports, Bologna are working on renewing it to prevent him from leaving soon.

Now, Italian media are sharing an update on the matter.

Sunderland to scout Jhon Lucumi in Aston Villa's Europa League match

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

This Thursday, September 24, Aston Villa will host Bologna at Villa Park for the MD1 of the UEFA Europa League. Sunderland will observe this match.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, Lucumi will have minutes in this commitment, and scouts from the Cats will be present to observe his performance.

Sunderland's director of football, Florent Ghisolfi, is "still retaining a strong interest in the player", despite Bologna's firm stance of not letting him go.

A week ago, the cited outlet also reported that Lucumi could invoke Article 17 of FIFA to force Bologna to sell him. This article grants certain powers to a player with more than three years of a completed contract.

Additionally, Il Resto del Carlino reported that the Serie A side have already made a new contract extension offer to Lucumi, and it is a potential deal until 2029, with an annual salary of around £1.3 million. Still well below what was offered by Sunderland in the summer.

If the Colombian holds on during the next few months, it is expected that the Black Cats will try to sign him again in January, when the winter transfer window opens.

