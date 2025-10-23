Will Jobe Bellingham Return to Sunderland? Here's What Has Been Reported

Sunderland let Jobe Bellingham go to Borussia Dortmund in the summer in exchange for around £26.16 million, but the Englishman could return to the Stadium of Light.

In the last few days, a report emerged indicating that Bellingham, 19, will seek to leave Dortmund due to a situation that seems to be unsustainable for the player.

The former Sunderland player would be dissatisfied with the role he has in Germany, and would seek more minutes on another team.

As expected, the press has not taken long to link Jobe with a return to Wearside. Below, we tell you everything that is known so far.

Will Jobe Bellingham Return to Sunderland?

According to information from Football Insider, Bellingham could reject Premier League giants to return to Sunderland in January.

In a recent edition of "Inside Track", the podcast from the aforementioned outlet, Keith Wyness, who runs a football consultancy advising elite clubs, revealed that he has learned that Bellingham could arrive on loan to Regis Le Bris's side.

"I don’t see Bellingham to Man United going anywhere. The only thing that I’m hearing that could possibly happen is a loan back to Sunderland," Wyness said. "That might make the most sense of all. It’s where he’d feel comfortable and try and get things back on track."

The same outlet reported in February of this year that clubs like Crystal Palace and Tottenham were interested in Jobe before his signing for Dortmund, so, along with Manchester United, these teams will also have to be taken into account.

