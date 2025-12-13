Ruben Amorim Graciously Praises Premier League Rival
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says counterpart Andoni Iraola is doing a “special” job at Bournemouth, despite a poor run of recent form plummeting the Cherries down to 14th place in the Premier League table.
The Cherries have gone six games without a win after losing just once in their opening nine matches—and that defeat came on the opening day of the season against an inspired Liverpool at Anfield.
Their downturn has coincided with an upturn in form for United. The Red Devils have picked up seven points from the last nine available, beating Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers on the road, and they could finish the weekend inside the Premier League’s top four if they can beat Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Monday night.
But Amorim is under no illusions when it comes to the scale of the task that lies ahead. Bournemouth also have recent history on their side, having won at the Theatre of Dreams 3–0 in consecutive Premier League seasons.
In terms of who is responsible for Bournemouth’s rise, and their development of players in recent years, Amorim was quick to point to Iraola.
Amorim: Iraola Doing a ‘Special’ Job at Bournemouth
“Special. I think the way they play the game like a big team, what he's doing for some players,” Amorim told his Friday news conference. “I think he's improving some players, and you can look at that team and they have several players that can play in a high level. That is an amazing job by the manager.”
“I think it's a top team, top manager with a special player. I don't look to the results. I look at the way they face every opponent. They press really strong, they are really direct in the game.
“They can play with different options in front and that gives us a lot of options to work, to prepare the game. So I expect, again, a Premier League game that is really tough but we need to win, especially at home, and that is the goal.”
The special player Amorim could be referring to is Antoine Semenyo, who United are reported to have a strong interest in signing. However, in order to complete a deal, the former 13-time Premier League winners may have to trigger the £65 million ($86.9 million) release clause that is active in his contract for most of January.
Rival interest from Liverpool and Manchester City complicates matters, and there’s no guarantee that United will look to prioritise a move for Semenyo when they need to strengthen their midfield in the summer—a job that may require serious investment given the calibre of targets that have been identified.