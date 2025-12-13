Joshua Zirkzee Makes Decision on Man Utd Exit—Report
Joshua Zirzkee has no interest in leaving Manchester United in January, reports claim, and instead wants to fight for more regular minutes at Old Trafford.
The Dutchman had played just 82 minutes of Premier League football heading into the end of November, but was offered the opportunity to impress when Benjamin Šeško was injured in United’s 2–2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.
After getting 90 minutes under his belt against Everton, Zirkzee scored in United’s comeback 2–1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, before earning the nod for a third consecutive game against struggling West Ham United.
The return of Matheus Cunha from his own enforced layoff relegated Zirkzee back to the bench during Monday’s convincing win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, but further chances tos start may be ahead as the Red Devils prepare to lose Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo to AFCON duty—departures that could see Cunha move into a withdrawn role and Zirkzee start up front while Šeško continues to work his way back to fitness.
Amid links to Serie A side Roma, Sky Sports News report that Zirkzee isn’t looking to head back to Italy, where he first caught the attention of United after an impressive year at Bologna.
Instead, Zirkzee is focused on getting into Ruben Amorim’s plans more often, though his lack of regular minutes since arriving in the summer of 2024 may already have cost him a place in the Netherlands’ squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.
In total, Zirkzee has played 58 times for United across all competitions since his £36.5 million transfer, but has registered just eight goals in that time. Furthermore, he’s seen 2,610 minutes of on-field action—the equivalent of just 29 full games.
Man Utd Target Baleba Speaks on Speculation
While there’s been talk of Zirzkee and teammate Kobbie Mainoo potentially leaving in January, there’s been more heightened speculation over potential incomings at United—particularly in central midfield, where an injury to Bruno Fernandes or Casemiro would leave the club light on personnel.
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba is one of a number of alleged targets, with United making tentative enquiries about signing the 21-year-old in the summer. Ultimately, Brighton’s £100 million valuation scuppered any chances of a deal happening, though it’s not out of the question that the 13-time Premier League winners resurrect their interest when the summer window opens.
In the meantime, Baleba has broken his silence on the links, admitting that he’s put pressure on himself to continue performing at the highest possible standard.
“I don’t think it affected me," Baleba told Sky Sports News when asked if United’s interest had ruffled his feathers. “But I had a lot of pressure on me. When I started the season, I wanted to [have] the same performances as last season.
"Every day I try to work hard and to get [back] to my level. Did I put too much pressure on myself? Yes, I think so, but I think that’s good.
“It’s good for me because now I need to pass this time of pressure and I need to get up and continue to work.”