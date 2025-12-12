Man Utd, Sergio Ramos Transfer Decision Made—Report
Manchester United are not considering a move for former Real Madrid centre back Sergio Ramos after shifting their transfer strategy, reports state.
Ramos, now 39 years old, has confirmed he will leave Mexican side Monterrey this month upon the expiry of his contract, and the legendary defender is believed to be eyeing a return to Europe.
A handful of clubs have emerged as suitors and United have found themselves linked with Ramos by a number of reports in his native Spain, alleging the Red Devils are keen to take advantage of the chance to sign the big-name free agent.
ESPN, however, insist that is not the case and United have “no interest” in striking a deal for Ramos this winter.
While there is obvious respect for a player of Ramos’s legacy—five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, two Ligue 1 triumphs, two European Championships and one World Cup—United have abandoned a previous willingness to sign senior stars on sizeable wages, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021 and even Casemiro from Real Madrid the following year.
Man Utd Taking ‘Flexible’ Approach to January Window
On the back off confirming the club’s highest debt levels in history, United have been forced to take a smarter approach to transfers—one which may limit their activity in the January window.
Rather than find stop-gap signings, United want to focus on recruiting their top targets and there is an awareness that they are unlikely to be able to strike deals for those players during a winter window which is famously difficult and expensive to navigate.
Big-money additions are not ruled out but will only be made if the right players hit the market. Just who is in United’s sights is unclear but manager Ruben Amorim has openly requested a new midfielder and wing back.
The likes of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson are expensive targets in midfield, but both are expected to prove too expensive for a mid-season move.