Chelsea’s Summer Transfer Plans Thrown Into Chaos by Star Player’s ‘Exit Wish’

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández is facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge after a report in his native Argentina claimed the vice-captain is considering an exit in the summer transfer window.

TyC Sports claim Fernández is “prepared for another leap in his career” and suggests big names like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain could pursue a player known to have been on both teams’ radars in years gone by.

No offers have been made just yet but a summer departure is no longer seen as impossible, particularly with the 25-year-old feeling unsettled by Chelsea’s current direction.

Could Enzo Fernández Actually Leave Chelsea?

Enzo Fernández’s Chelsea future is far from clear. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

One thing Chelsea have made very clear is that every player has a price. Talks will be entertained for nearly every member of the squad if the money involved makes sense.

It has long been assumed that Fernández would be in a group of untouchable players almost solely because of the finances behind his arrival. The Blues paid $131 million (£106 million) to sign him from Benfica in February 2023 and have tied Fernández to a contract until 2032, giving Chelsea significant security over his future.

With such a long deal, Fernández is largely powerless to decide his future directly. There will be no fewer than 12 transfer windows before his current contract expires and Chelsea will feel under no pressure to accept an unwanted offer in the first of them.

The west London outfit are in a position to demand an enormous fee for Fernández—the entirety of their initial investment at the very least—and that may well dictate whether any teams come forward for his services.

It is here, however, where Chelsea’s business strategy must be considered. The Blues may well be open to striking an agreement if given the chance to recover their funds, while their penchant for a swap deal undoubtedly opens the door to plenty of player-plus-cash possibilities.

Why Would Chelsea Let a Key Player Like Fernández Leave?

Liam Rosenior (right) is thought to be keen to keep Fernández. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

On the surface, Fernández would appear to be an integral part of the Chelsea project. He’s the vice-captain, a near-permanent starter and a firm favorite of new manager Liam Rosenior.

The question Chelsea officials will have to ask themselves is whether they think Fernández, who has 12 goals and six assists across all competitions this season, has reached his ceiling—both in terms of on-field production and his financial worth.

Few would claim Fernández has been poor in his three years at Chelsea, but has he earned a reputation as one of the most valuable players in history? Perhaps not, and the chance to reinvest that money and try again may well be appreciated by a club board that has drastically changed its approach to transfers since his arrival three years ago.

While the Blues insist they are prepared to spend mammoth fees on the right players, the preference is to find affordable talents capable of exploding their transfer values. The 2026 iteration of Chelsea would have been all over Benfica’s €12 million (£10 million) acquisition of Fernández in the summer of 2022 but would likely steer clear of the deal that cost 10 times more six months later.

Getting the chance to spend that money again may be a welcome boost for Chelsea, but the Blues may be equally intrigued by expensive swap deals to help them land a player otherwise seen as impossible in a typical transfer market.

Reports have linked Chelsea with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo ad nauseam—his ACL injury puts an end to that speculation for now—while the midfield duo of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga have often been touted as targets as well.

There have even been wild claims that Vinicius Junior could be included in a swap deal for Fernández if he chooses to continue his contract stand-off, although any move for the Brazilian would appear incredibly unlikely regardless of the circumstances.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC