Lynx Guard Throws Shade at Liberty

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams turned heads on a recent livestream after taking shots at the New York Liberty, just days before the two teams are set to meet in back-to-back games.

The Stud Budz crew, Williams and Lynx guard, Natisha Heideman have never been shy about speaking their minds, but Williams took it to another level during a recent Stud Budz livestream that quickly sparked fire among WNBA fans online. One of the league's most animated personalities, Williams sat comfortably in from of the camera, mic in hand with a big grin.

With Lynx guard Jaylyn Sherrod - former member of the Liberty - joining the show, Williams decided to stir the pot.

“Jay with the good guys now,” Williams said. “She left that punk ass team and she with the good guys now. Straight up, believe it.”

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

It was clear to anyone watching that Sherrod wasn't co-signing the jab from Williams. Those who watched the sophomore know she's developed genuine friendships with several Liberty players and has nothing but love and respect for her former teammates. But in this unfiltered moment on a livestream, she was caught in the splash zone of William's shade.

She smiled - one of those tight, polite smiles you give when someone says something bold you weren't prepared for. She slowly put her head down and turned away from the camera. Her body language said it all: uncomfortable but trying to be polite.

Who else caught that little jab on Stud Budz last night? 😂 Reactions?



Honestly, I love this part of the game. The rivalries, the chatter. The fact that NY has what they want 🏆 🔥 the fact that they see each other tomorrow & Tues.



P.s. They put Jay in a tough spot on live .… pic.twitter.com/56RKaQAiGU — NYLFTV (@NYLibertyFanTV) August 15, 2025

The timing of the rant makes the matchup even spicier. The Liberty's very next two games are against the Lynx - first in Minneapolis on Saturday, then back home in Brooklyn on Tuesday - the Lynx already lead the 2025 season series 2-0.

Minnesota currently sits at the top of the WNBA standings and have already punched their ticket to the playoffs. For Williams, that's proof enough that she believes she is riding with the "good guys". New York, sitting third, looks to close strong heading into the postseason. Fans online have circled the upcoming games, wondering whether Williams’ remarks will add extra fuel to an already high-stakes matchup.

The ladies in seafoam have a statement to make over the next two games. Whether the Liberty lets Williams' comments slide or uses them as motivation, one thing is for certain: all eyes will be on the court where actions speak louder than livestreams.

