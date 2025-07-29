Sky vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 29
The Chicago Sky are banged up and have dropped five games in a row heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Washington Mystics.
Washington also lost on Sunday, falling to 12-13 in the 2025 season, just a half-game up for the No. 8 seed in the league.
The Sky will be without Ariel Atkins (leg) once again on Tuesday, but star forward Angel Reese (probable) should be back in action after missing the last two games. Reese is averaging a double-double this season and could help fix a broken Sky offense.
Chicago’s losing streak has likely knocked it out of the playoff race, but can it play spoiler against a Washington team that has been tough to beat at home?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Tuesday’s action.
Sky vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sky +6 (-110)
- Mystics -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sky: +205
- Mystics: -250
Total
- 158 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sky vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 29
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: CareFirst Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Monumental Sports Network, The U, WCIU
- Sky record: 7-18
- Mystics record: 12-13
Sky vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Angel Reese – probable
- Ariel Atkins – out
- Hailey Van Lith – questionable
- Michaela Onyenwere – questionable
Mystics Injury Report
- Aaliyah Edwards – day-to-day
- Georgia Amoore – out
- Sika Kone – out
Sky vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Angel Reese 25+ Points and Rebounds (-160)
Even though she’s coming off an injury, Reese is a great prop target for a Sky team that is desperate for some offense.
Reese is averaging 13.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game in the 2025 season while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. She’s picked up at least 25 points and rebounds in nine of her last 10 games, averaging 17.4 points and 14.5 rebounds per game.
She’s a great bet to clear this line on Tuesday.
Sky vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Mystics are the team to back at home on Tuesday:
The Mystics may have dropped their last game at home against the Phoenix Mercury, but I think they’re in a prime spot to bounce back on Tuesday against the Chicago Sky.
Chicago has lost five games in a row by 13, 37, 23, 38 and 15 points, failing to reach 70 points in three of those games. While Angel Reese (probable) should give the Sky some boost on the offensive end, I’m far from sold on them on the road.
This season, the Sky are just 3-10 straight up on the road while Washington is 8-5 straight up at home. The Sky have failed to cover the spread in several games in a row, and they rank 12th out of 13 teams in net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating this season.
Even though the Mystics have cooled off after a strong start to the season, I think they’re worth a bet at home on Tuesday.
Pick: Mystics -6 (-110 at DraftKings)
