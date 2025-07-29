Is Angel Reese Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Sky vs. Mystics)
Chicago Sky All-Star forward Angel Reese has missed the team's last two games, but she appears to be in line for return on Tuesday night against the Washington Mystics.
Reese (back) is officially listed as probable for tonight's contest.
A Reese return would be a major boost for the Sky, who have dropped five games in a row and won't have Ariel Atkins (leg) on Tuesday night. Chicago has fallen out of the playoff chase with this recent losing streak, but it could get back into it with a winning streak now that Reese is back.
Still, oddsmakers have the Sky set as six-point underdogs on the road, where they have gone just 3-10 straight up this season. Washington, which is in the mix for the No. 8 seed in the W, has won eight of 13 games at home.
Here's how I'm betting on Reese if she does suit up in this matchup.
Best Angel Reese Prop Bet for Sky vs. Mystics
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Angel Reese 25+ Points and Rebounds (-160)
Even though she’s coming off an injury, Reese is a great prop target for a Sky team that is desperate for some offense.
Reese is averaging 13.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game in the 2025 season while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. She’s picked up at least 25 points and rebounds in nine of her last 10 games, averaging 17.4 points and 14.5 rebounds per game.
She’s a great bet to clear this line on Tuesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
