Three Players Sky Should Target in Free Agency
With the WNBA season coming to a close at the end of September, it is always a good time to take a look at the list of upcoming free agents. It is always nice to start getting a hint of who would be the best players in the free agent class that would fit on certain teams.
For the Chicago Sky, it seems like there is a massive list of players in the current free agent class at the end of the season that would make really nice additions to help Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, among others. Out of the current free agents that will be available in the offseason, there should be a few on the Sky's radar.
One being a former player that signed away to play in Phoenix this year for the Mercury. But you know with her being an unrestricted free agent, that the Sky would welcome her back with open arms. She did put up 28 points on Thursday night in their victory over the Sky.
Guard Kahleah Copper
As mentioned, Copper was originally part of the Chicago Sky not long ago. But she decided to leave in free agency and join the Phoenix Mercury and chase a ring there. If the Sky were to offer Copper another contract and try and bring her back, there should be no hesitation but to accept it.
Copper is 31 years old and has put up 16 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game, 1.7 assists per game, and is making 40% of her three-point attempts. The Sky struggle to get consistent production from their depth players outside of Reese, Cardoso, and Ariel Atkins.
So if they were to go after Copper again and bring her back home, it would certainly help the Sky win a lot more games next season.
Guard Sabrina Ionescu
Ionescu is also an interesting name on the free agent list. She currently plays for the New York Liberty and should generate a lot of interest if she decides not to re-sign in New York.
She has been a streaky player for the Liberty all season long, but that does not mean that she wouldn't be a good addition for the Sky. She is one that would really be a good pairing with Angel Reese and help the Sky have a 1A and 1B around the perimeter.
Ionescu is averaging 18.8 points per game, 5.4 assists per game, 4.9 rebounds per game, and is hitting 30% of her three-point attempts on the season. These are better numbers than Copper has, but Ionescu should have suitors coming her way if she leaves the Liberty.
Center Jonquel Jones
Jones, like Ionescu, also plays for the New York Liberty at the moment. But if the Sky were to target her in free agency and bring her to Chicago, she would make an excellent 1B option with Cardoso.
Yes, she is on the older side and has more experience than Cardoso does, so fans would wonder if Jones would be the starter and Cardoso would be bumped to the second unit. But since Cardoso is on the younger side, Jones would also be a great mentor for her.
Jones is averaging 15 points per game, 2.7 assists per game, 8.7 rebounds pee game, 1.2 blocks per game, and is hitting 45% of her three-point attempts. Those are great numbers especially for a center. Now the Sky do not necessarily have a need for another center, but if they were to target one, Jones would be it.
