Three Predictions for Sky vs. Storm
The Chicago Sky will head into another hostile environment on Saturday when they travel to Seattle to take on the Storm in the third and final game in the season series. The Storm defeated the Sky 95-57 on July 24 and 94-88 on August 19. The Sky are looking to get on the board and not get swept by the Storm.
It will be especially tough for the Sky after dropping Thursday night's game on the road at Phoenix 83-79 in a close contest. The Sky got swept by the Mercury in all four games this season and are looking to bounce back and end the month of August on a high note.
Although this game is on the road for the Sky, there are three things that could happen as the game takes place Saturday night.
1. Skylar Diggins will score 20 points or more again
Diggins is one of the more consistent scorers on the Storm and has put up 21 and 24 points respectively in both matchups this season. The Sky should look for the same kind of perfomance from Diggins in this one.
Diggins is averaging 15.6 points per game and is one of the leading scorers on the Storm. The Sky have had a problem stopping her in each game the two have played against each other this season.
And the Storm are on their home floor, so this should also bode well for Diggins.
2. Angel Reese will score at least 15 points
Reese has only played in one of the Sky's matchups versus the Storm this season. She played against them on August 19 and put up 19 points on 9/13 shooting and went 1-2 from the free-throw line.
Reese seems to be fully healthy now and should be able to put up some points again against the Storm. She is also the star of the current Sky team and should be counted on in this one.
Look for Reese to have a similar perfomance like she did in the previous matchup against the Storm. If she does, the Sky should have a good chance at pulling off the upset.
3. Ariel Atkins and Kamilla Cardoso will each put up double figures and help with depth scoring
It cannot be said enough how much the Sky need to get scoring from other players than Reese every game. Sure, Cardoso and Atkins also do their part to help out, but if others aren't going to help Reese, it will have to be them.
In the August 19 matchup against the Storm, Cardoso put up 10 points on 4-9 shooting and went 2-2 from the free throw line. Atkins put up 19 points on 8-18 shooting and went 1-1 from the free throw line.
If the Sky are going to have any chance of pulling off the upset in a hostile environment like Seattle, they are going to have to step it up and lead the team by example. Cardoso and Atkins are considered part of the core and should be relied upon night in and night out.
