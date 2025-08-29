Three Reasons Sky Should Draft Azzi Fudd
It cannot be said enough that the Chicago Sky need more firepower, especially on the offensive side of the ball. When the Sky are without Angel Reese due to injury some games during the year, it is apparent that her offensive playmaking is missed.
Fudd is the new superstar in town at the University of Connecticut under head coach Geno Auriemma, as Paige Bueckers graduated and was taken with the number one pick by the Dallas Wings. Fudd is the one now that is projected to be a top 5 selection in this year's WNBA Draft, and if she's there for the Sky, they need not hesitate.
Fudd is going to be a generational player as she goes one more year at UConn and then goes to the WNBA. There is no reason why that if Fudd is on the board if the Sky stay in the lottery, that they should pass on taking her and these reasons are why.
1. Angel Reese and Azzi Fudd would be a killer combination with Kamilla Cardoso
It should be no secret that the main stars on the current Sky team are Reese and Cardoso. They are the players who show up every game night in and night out and always give it their all.
Now imagine if you add Fudd to that mix and make a big 3 in Fudd, Reese, and Cardoso. It would give the Sky another dynamic scorer and three-point shooter. When Reese is hurt and Cardoso is not on her game, the Sky usually struggle on offense.
Sure, Atkins is there to help provide some offense but without Reese and Cardoso not being herself from time-to-time, Atkins cannot carry the team by herself. Fudd would be an excellent addition to make a big 3 and scare other teams come 2026.
2. The Sky struggle with three-point shooting and Fudd could help with that
The Sky are towards the bottom of the league in a lot of three-point shooting categories. They generally do not put up a lot of three-pointers, and if they do, they do not make a lot of them.
Watching Fudd the past few years at UConn, she loves to put up the three-ball whenever she gets the chance. Especially when the Huskies faced USC and South Carolina in last year's NCAA Tournament, she made a bunch of threes.
The Sky need someone that puts up the three-ball on a more consistent basis and can actually make them when attempted. Fudd does well at both of these things as she made 43.6% of her threes last season, that will do any day of the week.
3. Fudd might just be the best player available at the Sky's pick
Fudd could be drafted anywhere between 1 and 5 in this upcoming WNBA Draft. She could be the top pick or could be the 5th pick. It really just depends what other teams ahead of them on the board are thinking.
She could be there when the Sky are up and if she is, they need to have that mentality of taking the best player available. Fudd is one of if not the best player in this upcoming draft. She would be a best player available choice rather than thinking about need.
It should not be a hard decision if she declares for the draft and is there for the Sky come draft night. Make the right choice and take Fudd and make a big 3 and the Sky will be rolling.
