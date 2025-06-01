Sparks Announce Massive Lineup Change Ahead of June Opener
Los Angeles Sparks' guard Rae Burrell and forward Cameron Brink remain out on Sunday with right and left knee injuries, respectively. Furthermore, Rickea Jackson is out due to personal reasons.
Jackson returned to game action on May 27, her first appearance since entering concussion protocol on May 18 — following an injury suffered in the Sparks' home-opener against Minnesota.
The star forward was held scoreless with one rebound in 12 minutes against the Atlanta Dream last Tuesday.
Sparks' guard Julie Allemand will start in Sunday's matchup against the Phoenix Mercury, as announced per a team release prior to the June opener.
It marks Allemand's first career start for the purple and gold.
Allemand returns to the United States after being traded to Los Angeles from Chicago, along with Li Yueru and a 2025 third-round draft pick.
Prior to this season, her last WNBA appearance came in 2022 for the Sky — in which she averaged three points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 25 contests.
After missing the Sparks' first two games of 2025 due to injury, Allemand has impressed in limited time through LA's last five contests.
Allemand logged four points, four rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes for the Sparks' in last Sunday's 91-78 win over the Chicago Sky, as well as another efficient six point, four rebound and four assist outing on 2-for-3 shooting against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday.
“I’m really doing well,” Allemand said in a recent episode ofThe Next Hoop's Locked on Women's Basketball Podcast, on her adjustment to life in Los Angeles. “It’s not easy to start a new season and to be injured, you know, especially when it’s like new staff, new players.
"So I was happy to at least be there, and like to try to get to know my teammates and my step," she added.
Allemand joins Odyssey Sims, Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens in Los Angeles' starting five against the Mercury on Sunday.
