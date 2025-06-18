Sparks Notes: LA Shares Bold All-Star Promo, Rickea Jackson Details Medical Issue, Kelsey Plum Out in Loss to Storm

Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Jun 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) shoots the ball against Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jun 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) shoots the ball against Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The WNBA's 2025 All-Star Game was sold out nearly three months prior to the mid-summer event on April 29, per a league announcement. In a month-long lead up to the league's July 19 event, the Los Angeles Sparks continue to advocate for Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson and Azura Stevens in voting promotions.

Prior to Tuesday night's 98-67 loss to the Seattle Storm, Jackson discussed the personal impact that Skechers has had on her — including helping to alleviate a medical issue. She became the shoe brand's first-ever WNBA signature athlete last July.

Veteran guard Julie Allemand remained away from the team due to overseas commitments, while both Odyssey Sims and Kelsey Plum were out due to personal reasons and a left lower leg injury, respectively, on Tuesday. The shorthanded Sparks felt the impact, falling in blowout fashion.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

