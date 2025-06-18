Sparks Notes: LA Shares Bold All-Star Promo, Rickea Jackson Details Medical Issue, Kelsey Plum Out in Loss to Storm

The WNBA's 2025 All-Star Game was sold out nearly three months prior to the mid-summer event on April 29, per a league announcement. In a month-long lead up to the league's July 19 event, the Los Angeles Sparks continue to advocate for Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson and Azura Stevens in voting promotions.

Prior to Tuesday night's 98-67 loss to the Seattle Storm, Jackson discussed the personal impact that Skechers has had on her — including helping to alleviate a medical issue. She became the shoe brand's first-ever WNBA signature athlete last July.

Veteran guard Julie Allemand remained away from the team due to overseas commitments, while both Odyssey Sims and Kelsey Plum were out due to personal reasons and a left lower leg injury, respectively, on Tuesday. The shorthanded Sparks felt the impact, falling in blowout fashion.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks' Rickea Jackson Reveals How Skechers Helped to Alleviate Medical Issue

Sparks Provide Bold Promotion Ahead of 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Sparks Announce Major Kelsey Plum Injury News Before Crucial Matchup

Storm's Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike Dismantle Shorthanded Sparks

Sparks' Legend Lisa Leslie Sounds Off on Controversial Drama From Coco Gauff's French Open Win

Sparks Sign Two Guards to Hardship Contracts Amid Injuries

Sparks' Cameron Brink and Sue Bird React to Getting 'Centel'd'

Caitlin Clark Returns From Injury in Advance of Huge Matchup Against Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Bashes WNBA Refs in Wild Postgame Interview

Sparks' Player Leaves Team in Sudden Extended Absence

Sparks' Rickea Jackson Makes Bold Comment After Record-Breaking Game

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Rickea Jackson on Skechers’ shoe deal:



“We’re rookies together … Before signing with Skechers, I always had plantar fasciitis, but I’ve had no problems with that [since],” she said.



She made history last summer becoming @SKECHERSUSA’s first-ever WNBA athlete. 🔥👟 pic.twitter.com/L5Ojy7Va7m — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

Major sporting events at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (@GainbridgeFH) since March:



- B1G Men’s + Women’s Basketball Tournament

- NBA Finals

- WNBA All-Star, July 18-19 (SOLD OUT)



Inside the Sparks’ All-Star campaigning ahead of Indiana’s first-ever host bid: https://t.co/3Gg2CCjKLS pic.twitter.com/x1UyYQx2PU — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

Lynne Roberts after the Sparks’ 98-67 loss to the Storm:



“We cannot lose perspective … yeah, it’s frustrating, but the sky isn’t falling. We can regroup and reattack, or we can feel sorry for ourselves.”



Noted the difficulty playing shorthanded with five players absent. — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

Despite strong efforts by Rickea Jackson, Sarah Ashlee Barker and Azurá Stevens, the Sparks dropped their second straight contest — a 98-67 loss to the Storm — on Tuesday night.



More: https://t.co/hF7D5ggn10 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

RECAP: Seattle Storm’s Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike Dismantle Shorthanded Los Angeles Sparks, 98-67.



Read more: https://t.co/nlzKBKV6LIpic.twitter.com/FP3n46y3DB — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

Azurá Stevens is ON A MISSION against Seattle. Huge steal away from Nneka Ogwumike + a shooting foul on the other end.



Stevens already with 10 points and seven rebounds just minutes into Q3.



🤯📈 pic.twitter.com/iFhk5wgjrk — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

Left-handed layup by Grace Berger taken back by refs due to an offensive foul call.



Berger still looking for her first-ever basket in a Sparks uniform.



Seattle leads LA, 47-37, at the half. pic.twitter.com/gA94mHD8PG — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

Dearica Hamby with a TOUGH layup over Seattle’s Nneka Ogwumike.



🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hjhBN3Zhgy — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

🚨NEWS: Sparks provide Tuesday night starters, an update on Kelsey Plum’s injury status + more ahead of LA vs Seattle.



More from @BenGeffner: https://t.co/ul9dafJiuN — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

Dearica Hamby and Lexie Brown reunite ahead of Sparks vs Storm.



The pair played together in Los Angeles during the ‘23 and ‘24 seasons. pic.twitter.com/1yFlF3BA2m — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

Dearica Hamby searching for her second straight double-double after a 10-point, 12-rebound outing on Saturday.



Expect her to take on a majority of the Sparks’ scoring tonight with Plum & Sims both out. pic.twitter.com/arwnXMZF86 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

Rickea Jackson ahead of Sparks vs Storm.



She poured in a career-high 30 points + 11 made field goals in last Wednesday’s win over the Aces — along with 18 points in Saturday’s loss to Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/ovgYgY6h21 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

🚨NEWS: The Sparks sign guards Shey Peddy and Grace Berger to rest-of-season hardship contracts.



LA gets added rotation depth in its backcourt. 🔥📈



More: https://t.co/xaeFhycPzP pic.twitter.com/UtedICGNng — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 17, 2025

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.