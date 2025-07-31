Sparks Notes: Russell Westbrook Seen With Kings' Star at LA Game, Lakers Legend Reacts to Cameron Brink's Return

Denver's Russell Westbrook and Sacramento's DeMar DeRozan were seen talking at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night during halftime of the Los Angeles Sparks' home contest against the Las Vegas Aces. The meeting between the two NBA star guards comes amid a myriad of free agent drama throughout recent weeks ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Since Cameron Brink's return to the Sparks' active roster, the star forward has received a plethora of social media support — some of which came from a Lakers legend in a recent X post.

How Did Cameron Brink Do in Sparks Season Debut?https://t.co/oImyMSAeWU — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 30, 2025

Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan talking at halftime of Sparks vs Aces.



Westbrook’s been linked to the Kings as a primary free agent target. If he signs this offseason, the two would join forces in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/IFLDYMCM2X — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan in attendance for Cameron Brink’s Sparks’ season debut. pic.twitter.com/Y0nDvXpfSL — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

Cameron Brink’s first WNBA basket in 13 months comes on her first shot attempt of the game — less than a minute after checking into Tuesday’s contest. pic.twitter.com/zhhzIQVxZq — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

Julie Allemand sharing her routine pregame juggling drill with Cameron Brink ahead of Sparks vs Aces. 🤹‍♂️🔥 pic.twitter.com/XSMmsqzujR — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 30, 2025

