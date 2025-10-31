Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers to partake in November event with fond memories
There is more to life than just playing in the WNBA, and Dallas Wings soon-to-be second-year guard Paige Bueckers is fully aware of it.
Bueckers has kept herself busy this offseason. Whether that's attending sporting events across the Dallas area or reportedly starring in a TV movie about women's basketball, Bueckers has continued to demonstrate that she's fully aware of the mental grind it takes to thrive, both personally and professionally, at the highest level of her craft.
"It just provides a way for you to connect with the community and connect with the people that support you throughout the entire season," Bueckers told Dallas Hoops Journal in September about community integration. “I want to do that for the entirety of how long I’m here—just be one with the people and embrace being in Dallas.”
Next month, Bueckers will have a chance to showcase her personal element even more by taking part in a community event rooted in her childhood: a self-described game zone geared toward younger kids, with support from Hasbro.
The event is free admission for anyone of all ages, as it is open on both days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at The Shops at Park Lane.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings assistant to return as head coach of Unrivaled League champion
According to Secret Dallas, Bueckers and her teammate, Maddy Siegrist, will be on hand next Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. in Dallas to meet fans and play select games, including "Priorities," "Connect 4," and "Battleship," among others.
Bueckers said she is excited to meet new people, unwind and bring back fond moments of her being a regular kid with no responsibilities.
Paige Bueckers Shares Excitement For Gamezone Event
“I grew up playing Connect 4, so teaming up with Hasbro and being a part of Connect 4 Frenzy is a full-circle moment for me,” Bueckers' statement read. “I’m excited for family and friends to play a game that is fun and competitive."
Bueckers will be there for more than just pictures and personal time with fans. By the end of the event, Bueckers' autograph will be on full display as one winner will bring home a personalized "Connect 4 Frenzy" game that can't be obtained anywhere else.
Bueckers has a bright future ahead following her WNBA Rookie of the Year season, as the Wings officially hired Jose Fernandez Monday as the team's new coach. Momentum has remained on the upswing for the fledgling franchise, as Wednesday marked the launch of season tickets for next spring.
For now, the Wings are well on their way to becoming a cultural phenomenon.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.