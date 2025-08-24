Dallas Wings losing streak continues after falling to Golden State Valkyries
The Dallas Wings' losing streak is now at five games after the team fell to the expansion Golden State Valkyries 90-81 on Sunday afternoon at College Park Center.
The Wings got off to another slow start, managing to score just a dozen points in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the Valkyries took advantage and got their lead up to double digits in the first 10 minutes of the contest.
Dallas was able to recover, taking a lead in the second quarter to go into the locker room up 38-36. However, Golden State was ready to pounce when the second half got underway.
The Valkyries got back in control, leading by six before the final frame and they were able to close things out in the final minutes. Golden State led by as much as 19 in the fourth quarter to get back over .500.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings suffer season-ending injury, so what happens now?
Wings suffer another tough loss
The Wings were led by Maddy Siegrist, who posted a team-high 16 points for Dallas. She was one of five players to score in double figures.
Haley Jones and Myisha Hines-Allen had 15 points apiece while Amy Okonkwo had 12 off the bench and Grace Berger added 11. Paige Buckers, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft, struggled as she made just 3 of 12 from the field to score nine points. She made up for her scoring struggles by dishing out nine assists.
For the Valkyries, Veronica Burton led all scorers with 25 points and 13 assists. French center Iliana Rupert had 17 points while Kaila Charles had 16. Kate Martin was also effective, scoring 12 off the bench.
The Valkyries' win keeps them at the No. 8 seed in the WNBA playoff picture, one game ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks for the final spot. Meanwhile, the loss has the Wings with the league's worst record at 9-29.
The Wings are back in action on Wednesday at home against the Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. CT.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers matches Caitlin Clark in WNBA history with impressive feat
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.