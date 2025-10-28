Jose Fernandez sounds off after being named Dallas Wings head coach
Dallas Wings head coach Jose Fernandez is officially with the team and he's excited to get going.
After 25 years with the University of South Florida, Fernandez is being tasked with turning around the Wings, who have won just 19 games over the last two seasons. Fernandez spoke about what it means to be the next head coach of the Wings and how the team will operate with him leading the charge.
"I want to thank Curt Miller, Greg Bibb, and the entire Dallas Wings organization for this Incredible opportunity," Fernandez said via ClutchPoints reporter Joey Mistretta.
"We will be relentless in our pursuit of excellence, approaching everything we do with elite standards and a championship mindset. I couldn’t be more excited to serve as your Head Coach and will work tirelessly to lead this organization to a level of success that both the Wings and the DFW community can be proud of."
READ MORE: Dallas Wings usher in new era with ex-South Florida winning HC to help Paige Bueckers
Fernandez grateful to join Wings
Part of what Fernandez will be tasked with is building a culture for the Wings. That wasn't too strong with his predecessor Chris Koclanes, so he will have to reset things early for the Wings before anything else can happen.
The Wings could still struggle with Fernandez at the helm, but the team has another high draft pick coming in to play alongside Paige Bueckers and other young talented players. The Wings have the blueprint and a path towards contending in the WNBA, but they need the right person driving the car.
The Wings believe Fernandez can drive the team in the right direction after interviewing a number of candidates for the position. It was going to take a lot for Fernandez to leave his job of 25 years at USF, but a chance to work in the WNBA and become a head coach for a team on the rise was enough for him to say goodbye to Florida and hello to Texas.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings need to pivot after head coach candidate accepts other job
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.