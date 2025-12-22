Dallas Wings On SI

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers shares her favorite Christmas traditions

Paige Bueckers told The New York Post how fun this time of year is for her.

Zain Bando

Oct 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers looks on during the second quarter between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickie's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers looks on during the second quarter between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickie's Arena.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers puts her family in her high list of priorities to go along with her fast-paced WNBA career that already has one season down with more to come.

With the holiday season vastly approaching, Bueckers sat down with The New York Post to discuss what makes her Christmas traditions unique, involving her whole family, and why it's a holiday she cherishes greatly.

"I’m excited to get to spend the holiday with my family," Bueckers said. "We put up the Christmas tree together and play a ton of board games and card games. Some of my family’s favorites are Skyjo, Uno, Sorry!, and Yahtzee. We also watch seasonal movies. “Elf” is probably my favorite.

Knowing Bueckers does her best to put her family first despite maintaining a ridiculously busy schedule during the season and in the off-season is not only a testament to her character, but the way she has prioritized close relationships while remembering where her journey began: Minnesota.

Paige Bueckers Is Content In Off-Season

Dallas Wings point guard Paige Bueckers watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks.
Nov 19, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings point guard Paige Bueckers watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks during the second half at the American Airlines Center.

Tying back the family importance was no more evident than when Bueckers tore her ACL in college, as her dad came to the rescue during the holiday season.

"My dad and his girlfriend got me a foot massager for Christmas," Bueckers said. "The brand is Cloud Massage. It really helped with my recovery after I tore my ACL the summer before my junior year," Bueckers said. "I still use it for rest and recovery now."

Knowing that not only is Bueckers using a past Christmas gift for good, but given her dad went out of his way to make it extra special by targeting her then-injury, knowing she'd have it for future usage is even more powerful.

Bueckers uses the holidays to not only relax and unwind with the people closest to her, but also has the opportunity to remember how much she has grown throughout her women's basketball career thus far, with her second WNBA season looming.

Paige Bueckers Is Always Competitive

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates after the game against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center.
Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates after the game against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center.

In a nutshell, Bueckers said she is excited for her immediate future.

"I love playing any kind of basketball," Bueckers said. "The WNBA off-season is pretty long, so this is an exciting opportunity. We have a very intriguing young squad that I can’t wait to play with."

Bueckers' "intriguing young squad" is led by new coach Jose Fernandez, who has been tasked with a complete rebuild of the franchise entering this coming season.

