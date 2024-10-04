Paige Bueckers' emotional note to UConn 'twin' Nika Muhl after devastating injury
The UConn women's basketball program is a sisterhood. Once a Husky, always a Husky, and the women create lifelong bonds during their time in Storrs.
That is on full display anytime you tune in to a WNBA game or competition on the international level.
It was also on full display Thursday, when former UConn star and current Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl, known as the Minister of Defense with Huskies, suffered a serious injury.
WATCH: Gabby Williams, Nika Muhl share sweet moment after knee injury scare
Muhl suited up for Turkish club Besiktas in the EuroLeague SuperCup as they faced WNBA teammate Gabby Williams and top rival Fenerbahce. In the third quarter, Muhl fell to the hardwood with a non-contact injury and let out a blood-curdling scream as she clutched her knee.
She was stretchered off of the court and it was later revealed she suffered a torn ACL.
MORE: WNBA's Gabby Williams sends iconic message in French with pre-game fit
After the news surfaced, Muhl's UConn sister Paige Bueckers sent out a heartwarming message of support to her "twin."
Bueckers wrote, "Nothing my twin can’t overcome. Gonna destroy this comeback journey! God speed. 🙏🏼🫶🏼"
Before the injury, Muhl was making the most of her time on the court and was off to a hot start. Muhl, who was making her first start for Besiktas, had 11 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals.
Thursday's game was played without fans in the arena after an incident the day prior. During Wednesday's meeting between the two rivals, fans set off flares and threw them onto the court, causing the players to be rushed back to their respective locker rooms and the game to be postponed.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Birthday beauty: Livvy Dunne stuns in birthday nightie as she celebrates ‘feeling 22’
Back at school: Livvy Dunne flaunts sparkly black LSU leotard in cheeky TikTok video
‘80s classic: Gracie Hunt wows in white dress, compares life to ‘Ferrie Bueller’
Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star
Small wonders: Simone Biles, Hezly Rivera hilariously show off grip strength