WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds at All-Star Break (Paige Bueckers Expected to Win)
The WNBA Rookie of the Year race hasn’t been much of a race in the 2025 season — at least in the eyes of oddsmakers.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is an overwhelming favorite in the odds at the All-Star break, and for good reason.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Bueckers is an All-Star this season, averaging 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from 3.
She’s one of three rookies to be named an All-Star in 2025, and the other two — Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen — are the other two players listed in the odds to win this award.
Does either have a chance to catch Bueckers?
Let’s take a dive into the odds to win WNBA Rookie of the Year at the All-Star break, and how I expect this market to shake out by the end of the regular season.
2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds
- Paige Bueckers: -6000
- Sonia Citron: +3000
- Kiki Iriafen: +3000
It’s hard to make an argument against Bueckers in this market, as the Wings guard has clearly been the team’s best player in the 2025 season.
Since returning from concussion protocol in June, Bueckers has scored 20 or more points in eight of her last 12 games, averaging 20.3 points per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. The rookie’s efficiency as a scorer is impressive, as she’s shooting better than Caitlin Clark did as a rookie last season.
The only thing against Bueckers in this market is the fact that the Wings are just 6-17 in the 2025 season and are well out of the playoff race.
As for Iriafen and Citron, they’ve had very different rookie seasons.
Iriafen came out of the gates on fire, picking up a double-double in four of her first five games, but she’s cooled off since, averaging 9.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game over her last 12 contests.
While those are respectable numbers, they are nowhere near Bueckers’ stats from the same stretch.
Citron has been really consistent all season long, averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from 3. Over her last 12 games, she’s basically held steady with those numbers, although her points per game has jumped a bit to 14.4 per night.
Ultimately, I don’t think Citron or Iriafen have big enough roles to truly challenge Bueckers in this market. While they are both starters, they aren’t the No. 1 option all the time on their teams. Plus, they may split the vote since they’re both on a Washington team that is overachieving so far in 2025.
It’s not a good bet to take Bueckers at -6000, but she is likely going to win this award. Based on implied probability, the Wings star has a 98.36 percent chance to walk away with the hardware.
