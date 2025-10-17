3 Reasons to Buy a Box of 1989 Fleer Baseball

There is a lot of bad publicity when it comes to collecting sports cards in the 80's and 90's. Due to overproducing, and over saturating the market, this time period is forever known as "The Junk Wax Era".

And for good reasons too.

Due to the overproducing of sports cards, card value remained low, even for future hall of famers. Rookie cards of players like Ken Griffey Jr., Derek Jeter, Greg Maddux and so on, can be picked up for mere dollars.

However, sifting through all the junk, there is still treasure to be found during this timeframe. From inserts from the 90's, to grading generational players rookie cards, there is still opportunity to create a diamond from the rough.

Today we are going to dig into three reasons why its worth buying a box of 1989 Fleer baseball. There is more in these boxes, than the known Ken Griffey Jr. rookie.

Not in any order of importance, here we go:

Ken Griffey Jr. RC #548

Possibly the hottest retired baseball player on the planet is in this set. Collectors right now are going crazy over his Upper Deck RC, which is also spiking interest in his other rookies and inserts. At the beginning of this year, his 1989 Upper Deck RC, PSA 10 was going for around $2,500 consistently, is now hitting $4,200-$4,500.

Ken Griffey Jr Fleer RC PSA 10 | https://ebay.us/m/OQTSoS

The 1989 Fleer PSA 10 RC was selling around $135 in January, has now been hitting $160-$180 on average.

Randy Johnson RC #381

Arguably one of the greatest pitchers of all-time, has a rookie card in this set. The 10x All-Star won over 300 games, and secured 5 Cy Youngs. Only Roger Clemens has won more Cy Youngs, with 7. Johnson is second all-time in strikeouts with 4,875.

Randy Johnson Fleer RC PSA 10 | https://ebay.us/m/u0S78Z

There is nothing wrong with scoring a few Randy Johnson RC while ripping packs. While a base rookie is only worth a couple of dollars, a PSA 10 can sell for about $50. What is really unique about this card, is there are variations. Keep your eyes open for the Marlboro sign in the background, and if its blacked out or not. If it's not blacked out, you got yourself valuable card, even raw.

Billy Ripken #616

No this is not a typo, and I didn't mean to put Cal Ripken. If you are ripping through a box of 1989 Fleer, you are absolutely looking for any Billy Ripken card. While the actual story of this card is for another day, there are multiple versions of this card to look out for. When you pull this card, you are looking at the bottom of the bat. On the knob, you will either see the infamous F-face written on there, a black box, a whiteout, or a couple other variables. The F-face version is the most sought after option.

Billy Ripken Error card | https://ebay.us/m/iryKWj

The PSA 10 version of the card can go for around $800-$900. To keep this article kid friendly, the picture above is with the black box. This card typically demands about $70-$90.

With boxes going for around $100, it's can be an entertaining night of ripping.

