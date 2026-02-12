2026 World Series Odds for Every MLB Team Ahead of Spring Training (Dodgers, Yankees Among Favorites)
Pitchers and catchers are starting to report, and that means the 2026 MLB season is right around the corner.
The Los Angeles Dodgers once again loaded up this offseason in an attempt to defend their crown, but anything can happen in the long grind of the MLB season and playoffs.
Let’s take a look at the 2026 World Series odds as well as the odds to win each league for MLB team ahead of spring training.
2026 World Series Odds for Every MLB Team
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +230
- New York Yankees: +950
- Seattle Mariners: +1300
- Toronto Blue Jays: +1400
- Philadelphia Phillies: +1400
- New York Mets: +1400
- Boston Red Sox: +1500
- Atlanta Braves: +1600
- Chicago Cubs: +1800
- Houston Astros: +2200
- Baltimore Orioles: +2200
- Detroit Tigers: +2500
- Milwaukee Brewers: +2800
- San Diego Padres: +2800
- Texas Rangers: +3000
- Kansas City Royals: +4000
- Cincinnati Reds: +4000
- Cleveland Guardians: +5000
- Arizona Diamondbacks: +6500
- San Francisco Giants: +6500
- Tampa Bay Rays: +9000
- Minnesota Twins: +10000
- Athletics: +10000
- Pittsburgh Pirates: +10000
- Miami Marlins: +20000
- St. Louis Cardinals: +20000
- Los Angeles Angels: +25000
- Colorado Rockies: +50000
- Chicago White Sox: +50000
- Washington Nationals: +50000
The Dodgers became the first preseason favorite to win the World Series since the Cubs in 2016, and are once again heavy favorites to repeat in 2026. It makes sense given their loaded lineup, rotation, and offseason additions.
But there’s no fun in betting a +230 favorite that won’t pay out for another eight months.
Since the Royals won the World Series in 2015 with +3300 preseason odds (tied for 18th), only the Rangers (tied for 13th in 2023) won it all from outside the top 10 teams coming into the season.
So looking at the top 10 teams for this season, my pick would be between last year’s American League Championship Series combatants in the Mariners and Blue Jays. The Mariners have the same core lineup and solid rotation, and the Blue Jays were inches away from winning it all last year.
The Yankees somehow have the second-best odds, but that doesn’t make too much sense to me. Their rotation is still lacking, and their lineup has question marks outside of Aaron Judge.
However, the Tigers caught my eye at the 11th best odds. They have arguably the best starting rotation in the league, which would give them a huge advantage in a short playoff series.
Among potential longshot NL teams to take down the Dodgers, I’m staying in the NL West with the Padres. They still have a strong lineup led by Fernando Tatis Jr. and their rotation is solid as well.
The Phillies are running it back again, and maybe their strategy of getting enough cracks at it and hoping they can catch lightning in a bottle will finally work. These +1400 odds seem too short, though, especially when Zack Wheeler’s status is still up in the air, so you can probably get longer odds during the season.
All in all, though, it’s once again the Dodgers vs. everybody in the 2026 World Series odds ahead of spring training.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop