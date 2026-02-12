2026 World Series Odds for Every MLB Team Ahead of Spring Training (Dodgers, Yankees Among Favorites)

Pitchers and catchers are starting to report, and that means the 2026 MLB season is right around the corner.

The Los Angeles Dodgers once again loaded up this offseason in an attempt to defend their crown, but anything can happen in the long grind of the MLB season and playoffs.

Let’s take a look at the 2026 World Series odds as well as the odds to win each league for MLB team ahead of spring training.

2026 World Series Odds for Every MLB Team

Los Angeles Dodgers: +230

New York Yankees: +950

Seattle Mariners: +1300

Toronto Blue Jays: +1400

Philadelphia Phillies: +1400

New York Mets: +1400

Boston Red Sox: +1500

Atlanta Braves: +1600

Chicago Cubs: +1800

Houston Astros: +2200

Baltimore Orioles: +2200

Detroit Tigers: +2500

Milwaukee Brewers: +2800

San Diego Padres: +2800

Texas Rangers: +3000

Kansas City Royals: +4000

Cincinnati Reds: +4000

Cleveland Guardians: +5000

Arizona Diamondbacks: +6500

San Francisco Giants: +6500

Tampa Bay Rays: +9000

Minnesota Twins: +10000

Athletics: +10000

Pittsburgh Pirates: +10000

Miami Marlins: +20000

St. Louis Cardinals: +20000

Los Angeles Angels: +25000

Colorado Rockies: +50000

Chicago White Sox: +50000

Washington Nationals: +50000

The Dodgers became the first preseason favorite to win the World Series since the Cubs in 2016, and are once again heavy favorites to repeat in 2026. It makes sense given their loaded lineup, rotation, and offseason additions.

But there’s no fun in betting a +230 favorite that won’t pay out for another eight months.

Since the Royals won the World Series in 2015 with +3300 preseason odds (tied for 18th), only the Rangers (tied for 13th in 2023) won it all from outside the top 10 teams coming into the season.

So looking at the top 10 teams for this season, my pick would be between last year’s American League Championship Series combatants in the Mariners and Blue Jays. The Mariners have the same core lineup and solid rotation, and the Blue Jays were inches away from winning it all last year.

The Yankees somehow have the second-best odds, but that doesn’t make too much sense to me. Their rotation is still lacking, and their lineup has question marks outside of Aaron Judge.

However, the Tigers caught my eye at the 11th best odds. They have arguably the best starting rotation in the league, which would give them a huge advantage in a short playoff series.

Among potential longshot NL teams to take down the Dodgers, I’m staying in the NL West with the Padres. They still have a strong lineup led by Fernando Tatis Jr. and their rotation is solid as well.

The Phillies are running it back again, and maybe their strategy of getting enough cracks at it and hoping they can catch lightning in a bottle will finally work. These +1400 odds seem too short, though, especially when Zack Wheeler’s status is still up in the air, so you can probably get longer odds during the season.

All in all, though, it’s once again the Dodgers vs. everybody in the 2026 World Series odds ahead of spring training.

