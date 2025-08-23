Yankees Fans Let Anthony Volpe Hear It After Brutal Throwing Error vs. Red Sox
Anthony Volpe has had a rough go of it manning shortstop for the Yankees this year.
That continued Saturday in New York's home series against their bitter rival. He airmailed a throw to first base in the ninth inning to try and beat Red Sox second baseman David Hamilton in an attempt to end the inning. In what was already a blowout, the throw sailed well over Ben Rice's head and let another Boston run score, widening their lead to eight runs.
New York let up three more runs before they could get out of the inning and lost to Boston 12–1 for their third loss in a row as the Red Sox will play for a four-game sweep at Yankee Stadium Sunday.
The missed throw resulted in Volpe's 17th error of the season, which is the most across the American League and tied with Reds star Elly De La Cruz for the most in Major League Baseball. In his defense, the throw was off-balance and there was a force out available at second base, but Jazz Chisholm Jr. couldn't get there in time to cover the bag. Nevertheless, the fans at Yankee Stadium let their shortstop and entire team hear it after the play, anything but thrilled with the Yankees' performance thus far against the Red Sox.
Volpe committed 16 errors last season and 17 the year before, and now has over 30 games left to eclipse his unfortunate career-high total. With the big loss, the Yankees (69–60) fell 1.5 games back of the Red Sox for the top wild-card spot in the AL. They have a three-game advantage on the Royals, who are the first team out of the AL's current wild-card picture.