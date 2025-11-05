When it comes to the 1968 Topps Baseball set, each card’s distinctive burlap-style borders and rustic feel make it one of the most recognizable set of the late-1960’s. In addition to its unique eye-catching look, it’s also loaded with such legends as Mickey Mantle, Pete Rose, and Tom Seaver and such iconic rookies as Nolan Ryan and Johnny Bench. With that said here’s a closer look at the PSA graded versions of these cards and their recent sales.

RELATED: Lou Brock's high grade PSA cards from the 1960's

Mickey Mantle – New York Yankees – Card No. 280

Mickey Mantle - New York Yankees - Card No. 280 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1968-topps/mickey-mantle/auction/343540

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $175-$250 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are just 11 PSA 10s followed by 185 PSA 9s and according to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on February 25, 2013, and was sold for $510,000 via Heritage Auctions.

RELATED: 1967 Topps Baseball: 5 Essential Graded Cards

Pete Rose – Cincinnati Reds – Card No. 230

Pete Rose - Cincinnati Reds - Card No. 230 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1968-topps/pete-rose/auction/2061484854214156732

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $25-$35 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are just 11 PSA 10s followed by 134 PSA 9s and according to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on April 14, 2024, and was sold for $33,061 via Mile High.

RELATED: National Baseball Hall of Fame Posthumous Inductions and Rookie Cards

Tom Seaver – New York Mets – Card No. 45

Tom Seaver - New York Mets - Card No. 45 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1968-topps/tom-seaver/auction/6165546695801145638

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $28-$35 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are just 3 PSA 10s followed by 149 PSA 9s and according to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on August 18, 2018, and was sold for $22,800 via Heritage.

Jerry Koosman/Nolan Ryan – New York Mets – Card No. 177

Jerry Koosman/Nolan Ryan "1968 Rookie Stars" - New York Mets - Card No. 177 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1968-topps/mets-rookies/auction/404697

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $450-$650 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there is just 1 PSA 10 followed by 69 PSA 9s and according to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on August 23, 2020, and was sold for $600,000 via Goldin.

Johnny Bench/Ron Tompkins – Cincinnati Reds – Card No. 247

Johnny Bench/Ron Tompkins "1968 Rookie Stars" - Cincinnati Reds - Card No. 247 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1968-topps/reds-rookies/auction/648519

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $125-$150 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are just 17 PSA 10s followed by 218 PSA 9s and according to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on July 21, 2020, and was sold for $108,000 via Heritage.

The 1968 Topps Baseball set continues to stand out not only because of its distinctive burlap-style borders and rustic feel, but also because of the fact that its cards are still in high demand. The extremely limited PSA 10 population of the above mentioned cards coupled with their recent sales are just two of the many reasons why both collectors and vintage enthusiasts have been continiously drawn to this particular set.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: